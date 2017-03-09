Caliper Corporation to Partner with CISCA to Support Hiring and Talent Development Efforts There’s a common issue that members face in growing their businesses, and that is hiring, developing, and retaining top performers. This is a great opportunity for us to deliver the talent-management expertise for which we are known.

Caliper, a New Jersey-based firm that helps businesses select talent and develop their workforces and The Ceilings & Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA), whose purpose is to promote and support the ceilings and interior finishes industry, have announced a business partnership designed to make personnel decisions – from hiring to succession planning – more seamless and precise for association members.

Through the relationship, Caliper will support association members with their hiring and employee-development solutions. Specifically, CISCA members will receive exclusive access to, and discounts on, Caliper’s pre-employment assessment tools and other services that have been shown to align talent with strategy; hire better people faster; and develop leaders, teams, and mission-critical employees.

“Many of our members face business challenges related to hiring strong people and building a pipeline of future leaders,” says CISCA Executive Director Shirley Wodynski. “We, at CISCA, are dedicated to helping them be as successful as they can be, and this partnership with Caliper is an important piece of delivering on our promise.”

Caliper uses a proven science-based approach to evaluate the performance potential of job applicants for sales, customer service, leadership, and technical roles in construction, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and other business segments. They are equipped to serve companies of all sizes, from two-person agencies to global corporations.

“We are excited about our new relationship with CISCA,” says Mark Greenberg, President and CEO of Caliper. “There’s a common issue that members face in growing—and securing the future of—their businesses, and that is hiring, developing, and retaining top performers. This is a great opportunity for us to deliver the talent-management expertise for which we are known.”

Association members who want to take advantage of the partnership can contact Caliper’s Director of Association Management, Ricardo Roman, at rroman@calipercorp.com or (609) 524-1224, and he will explain how Caliper can tailor products and services to fit your specific business and hiring needs.

About Caliper:

Caliper is a leading talent-management consulting firm specializing in the assessment and development of new hires and existing employees. In business for more than 50 years, Caliper has helped over 30,000 organizations worldwide improve critical aspects of managing talent. For more information, visit http://www.calipercorp.com.

About CISCA:

The Ceilings & Interior Systems Construction Association (CISCA) exists to provide the acoustical ceiling and wall systems industry with a network of relevant opportunities for professionals to interact, grow, and prosper through actionable education. For more information, visit http://www.cisca.org.