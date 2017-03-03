“AVR Optics has been a great partner supporting our growth in 2016 and has truly become an extension to the Semrock sales support team”,

Due to the warm reception and the continued growth that Semrock is experiencing, they are happy to announce that AVR Optics (http://www.avr-optics.com) will now be expanding to cover the entirety of the United States and Canada. “AVR Optics has been a great partner supporting our growth in 2016 and has truly become an extension to the Semrock sales support team”, says Jim Passalugo, Business Line Director of Semrock. “I’m excited we can now offer their support and expertise throughout the whole of the US and Canada.” Founded by a team with deep experience in the Life Science and Analytical Instrumentation markets, AVR Optics is focused on educational institutions and government research labs and brings value to customers through a consultative solutions selling approach.

Customers are invited to receive expert knowledge on Semrock products and order Semrock parts directly from AVR Optics via phone (585.445.7588), fax (585.445.7582), email (sales(at)avr-optics(dot)com) or web (http://www.avr-optics.com). Customers are still welcome to place orders on the Semrock website with the assurance that the AVR Optics team is on-hand to offer the same technical support and guidance for your existing and future needs.

