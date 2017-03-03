Tim Combs has been appointed as president and CEO of Associated, a leader in providing integrated supply chain solutions. This appointment is a welcome return for Combs, as he served as the Company’s General Manager from 2009 to 2010. Combs brings 35 years of leadership and sales experience to Associated, having most recently served as President of Sales and Marketing at The Raymond Corporation.

“I am excited and honored to take on this new endeavor to lead the ongoing growth of Associated through a strategic vision that will capitalize on Associated’s nearly 300% growth over the past decade,” says Combs. “It’s imperative we continue to make our customer needs a priority, just as the Associated Team has over the past 55 years, by bringing customers the most innovative supply chain solutions that help our customers optimize space, labor and order fulfillment processes to make their businesses prosper.”

Combs will replace Michael Romano, who recently was named President and CEO of Toyota Advanced Logistics Systems at Toyota Industries Corporation.

“With the solid relationships Tim has built throughout the Toyota-Raymond enterprise, he will bring strong leadership and familiarity to Associated’s people and business model,” says Romano. “This seamless transition will ensure continued growth and success for Associated, and most of all, our customers.”

About Associated:

Associated has over 55 years of providing customers with innovative solutions that optimize space, labor and order fulfillment operations within their supply chain. By utilizing their unparalleled experience and industry best practices they are able to evaluate current methods and processes for storage, order fulfillment, labor and equipment utilization and recommend practical strategies to enhance their effectiveness and reduce overall cost.

