- (PRWEB) March 03, 2017 -- RST Brands is pleased to announce the signing of celebrity designer Kelli Ellis as its new outdoor living products Brand Ambassador.

The award-winning designer will be featured in a number of social and digital marketing campaigns, create styled outdoor spaces with RST Brand’s collections and represent RST Brands at select high profile industry events.

For years RST Brands has focused on bringing quality, comfort,value and style to market by launching a number of best-selling outdoor collections. “Our strategy has been focused on telling our story through the promotional vehicles with our retail partners,” said Lenny Vainberg, co-founder and RSTBrand’s chief marketing officer.Vainberg added, “Kelli will help establish a strong presence within the design community, position RST Brands as the leader in quality, comfort, value and style for outdoor living inthe online marketplace, and drive end user brand awareness.”

RST Brands outdoor collections include the popular Portofino™ available at Costco, Deco™, Cannes™, Knoxville™,and Barcelo™modular outdoor collections which allow customers to quickly personalize their frame style and footprint with RST Brand’s patented fabric options.The collections also include RST Brand’s Resort Collection™used for light commercial applications.

"I am delighted to be working with RST Brands, I have used its products in my designs for years!I am not only a fan but an owner of several pieces -the quality and style cannot be beat,"says Ellis.

ABOUT KELLI ELLIS

Kelli Ellis is an Internationally recognized Designer, Artist, Licensee, Speaker, a founding partner of Design Campus, and Author of the best-selling Design Psychology Coaching book, Do I Look Skinny in this House? Kelli has been highlighted in national publications showcasing her design and collections in outdoor, furniture, fabric, lighting, rugs, tile and art.

Kelli has been featured in numerous publications, online and starred on television across the globe including BBC, SKY, LUXE, Elle Décor, Modern Luxury, Angeleno, Vegas Luxury, CA Homes and Design, Dwell, Domino, O Magazine, and Traditional Home Magazine. Beginning her career on TLC'S Clean Sweep to starring in HGTV's Takeover My Makeover, Move or Improve, Celebrity Holiday Homes, and House Hunters Renovation. Kelli stars in her own show on The Design Network, Design Therapy. Working with many top names like HARPO, Dr. Oz, HGTV, TLC, Bravo, NBC, Clorox, AT&T, Ziploc, 3M, and many others as their Lifestyle Expert, Kelli is asked to speak around the world.

ABOUT RST BRANDS

Launched in 2004 RST Brands is a designer, producer and direct fulfillment supplier of home and lifestyle products through the online marketplace.

RST Brands has evolved as the true market leader in online for outdoor living and home organization with its distinctive user-friendly Flow Wall® product line. Combining market leading design, style and value with successful methods for online sales, fulfillment and customer service, RST Brands is uniquely positioned to meet the strong customer demand from online industry giants, including:Costco.com, Wayfair.com, ATGStores.com, Lowes.com, Houzz.com, Homedepot.com, Target.com and Overstock.com. RST Brand’s technology and operational infrastructure supports high velocity growth and unique fulfillment needs of thee-commerce channel.

Although best known for delivering curated designs for outdoor living and home organization—with an emphasis on modern design, quality, comfort, value and style—RST Brands recently expanded to encompass a broader portfolio of home and lifestyle collections that are marketed and sold to the end customer through its direct and e-commerce partners websites.

For more information about RST Brands please visit: http://www.rstbrands.com.