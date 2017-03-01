The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, announces fundraising initiatives beginning this month. Coinciding with college basketball’s championship season, ESPN, Constellation Brands Beer Division, Constellation Wines and Apple Gold Group will celebrate the late Jim Valvano’s “Don’t Give Up . . . Don’t Ever Give Up!”® spirit by offering numerous ways for supporters dedicated to declaring victory over cancer to get involved. Contributions from these partnerships will strategically fund emerging, high-impact research opportunities to make the greatest advances in the shortest amount of time as part of the V Foundation’s Not a Moment to Lose $200 million capital campaign.

“The V Foundation is more passionate than ever about the course set by Jim and ESPN 24 years ago,” said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. “We are driven to put an end to cancer through cutting-edge research.”

As one of 14 icons to be honored in this year’s class of Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Legends, Valvano continues to inspire nearly 25 years after his iconic ESPY Awards speech when the V Foundation for Cancer Research was first announced. Valvano’s legacy has affected, and will continue to affect, millions of people around the world as the V Foundation transforms the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer by accelerating the pace of scientific progress. Remembering Valvano through philanthropy, the V Foundation has an all-star group of partners eager to support its cause this spring.

This year, the V Foundation will be featured within ESPN’s Tournament Challenge mobile application and web game during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. When fans log in to fill out their brackets and throughout the tournament, they will have the ability to donate to the V Foundation and enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the 2017 Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, which will pit UConn against Syracuse and Gonzaga against Villanova in a blueblood doubleheader on December 5. The prize package includes two tickets, airfare, accommodations, a signed basketball from all four coaches and a $400 gift card. To enter the sweepstakes, please visit http://www.v.org/win. No donation is necessary to win.

Constellation Brands Beer Division’s promotion, “You Love the Game … Now Join the Fight,” marks the seventh year of fundraising for the V Foundation. From March 1 to April 3, Constellation Brands Beer Division will make a donation to the V Foundation for each purchased case of Corona Extra or Corona Light. Last year’s efforts raised more than $1.26 million for cancer research. The wine division of Constellation, Constellation Wines, will also include signage promoting its support of the V Foundation on its top-selling Woodbridge wines throughout March. Last year, Constellation Wines donated $40,000 to fund cutting-edge research.

Additionally, from March 7 to April 3, guests at 52 Apple Gold Group-owned Applebee’s restaurants across North Carolina will be invited to participate in the 11th annual March Hoops Fundraiser. For each $1 donation, fans will receive a paper basketball to decorate in spirit of their favorite team participating in the national championship. Since 2006, Apple Gold Group has raised more than $1.3 million for the V Foundation through the March Hoops Fundraiser and other initiatives.

The V Foundation recently announced its Not a Moment to Lose fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $200 million by 2020 and further the momentum behind today’s extraordinary research. Through its partners, like ESPN, Constellation Brands, Apple Gold Group and many others, as well as its generous donors that help bring Valvano’s mission to life, the V Foundation has already raised nearly $120 million towards that goal.

For more information about the V Foundation for Cancer Research and how to get involved, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research:

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is dedicated to declaring victory over cancer. It was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State Basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $170 million in cancer research grants nationwide. It awards 100 percent of all direct cash donations to cancer research and related programs. Due to generous donors, the Foundation has an endowment that covers administrative expenses. Not a Moment to Lose, its boldest fundraising campaign to date, aims to raise $200 million for cancer research by 2020 to help transform the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive awards process vetted by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation, please visit http://www.jimmyv.org.

