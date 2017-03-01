Eric Levens, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility's Annandale, VA, office When patients are having trouble conceiving, it’s important for their physician to gather important information about their menstrual cycle in addition to other testing in order to establish an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan

Shady Grove Fertility, the largest fertility center in the United States, with more babies born than any other center in the nation—continues to educate the community about the importance of early infertility evaluation as part of its ongoing patient education series. These online and in-person events provide attendees with the opportunity to learn the latest information about infertility and is intended to help those who are struggling to conceive. Each event concludes with a question and answer session providing attendees with the opportunity to engage either in-person or virtually with a physician expert with the goal in mind to make the events as personal and informative for all attendees.

Shady Grove Fertility’s patient education program provides attendees with the opportunity to learn about how common infertility is, why early intervention matters, common fertility myths, and more. Each event – live or virtual – also offers attendees the opportunity to ask questions. Shady Grove Fertility’s reproductive endocrinologists and program specialists will field participant questions at the conclusion of each event. Informed patients often have more favorable outcomes.

At the “Is it time to see a fertility specialist?” live event, physician experts will dispel some of the common fertility myths and discuss the causes of infertility and how early fertility intervention offers the greatest chances of success. “On average, a couple of reproductive age has a 15 to 20 percent chance of pregnancy each month when trying to conceive. This likelihood decreases drastically after 1 year of trying to conceive on your own with no success. The important takeaway is the chance of success does not improve when trying on your own for an extended period of time. The sooner patients seek help, the greater the chance of pregnancy,” says Eric Levens, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Annandale, VA office. Dr. Levens will be hosting the “Is it time to see a fertility specialist” live event on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 7:00 PM.

Shady Grove Fertility’s virtual event, “What does my period say about my fertility?” will address early warning signs with a woman’s menstrual cycle that may signal a problem with their fertility. “When patients are having trouble conceiving, it’s important for their physician to gather important information about their menstrual cycle in addition to other testing in order to establish an accurate diagnosis and treatment plan,” says Andrea Reh, M.D., of Shady Grove Fertility’s Arlington, VA and Fredericksburg, VA locations. Dr. Reh will be hosting two events in March about what a women’s menstrual cycle says about their fertility. The two events are a live webinar on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 12PM and a live question and answer ask-the-expert Glow chat on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 12PM.

Upcoming March Seminars:

March 15 | Towson, MD | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Eugene Katz

March 16 | Annandale, VA | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Eric Levens

March 23 | K Street - Washington, D.C | Egg Freezing Seminar | Dr. Kate Devine

March 23 | Annapolis, MD | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Rebecca Chason

Upcoming March Webinars and Glow Q&As

March 1 | Glow Q&A | Endometriosis and Ovulatory Disorders | Dr. Shruti Malik

March 2 | Webinar | Trying to Conceive Q&A | Dr. Jason Bromer

March 8 | Glow Q&A | What does my period say about my fertility? | Dr. Paulette Browne

March 9 | Webinar | Is it time to see a fertility specialist? | Dr. Shruti Malik

March 15 | Glow Q&A | What You Need to Know about Fertility Treatment | Dr. Howard McClamrock

March 15 | Webinar | Financial Options | Patient Financial Team

March 16 | Webinar | Egg Donor Recruitment Webcast | Donor Specialist Team

March 21 | Webinar | Out-of-State Donor Egg | Dr. Rachana Garde

March 28 | Webinar | What does my period say about my fertility? | Dr. Andrea Reh

March 29 | Glow Q&A | I'm not getting pregnant, now what? | Dr. Andrea Reh

