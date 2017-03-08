Team Conversational at Bowl for Kids Sake 2017 Mentoring matters. The right mentor can really change the direction of a child's life for the better, and we enjoy being able to take a small part in that.

This year, virtual receptionist provider Conversational Receptionists worked hard to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) PEI, a local organization part of a larger global network that focuses on building connections between local youth and mentors the organization calls big brothers and big sisters. BBBS holds the annual Bowl for Kids Sake community fundraiser to raise money for its programs in the area in a way that's fun for participants.

"Bowl for Kids Sake is an important community fundraiser. Throughout January and February, nearly 250 corporate and community teams from across the Island work together to raise much needed funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of PEI." - Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI

Team Conversational enjoyed last year’s Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser so much that they wanted to get involved again this year. Last year, Conversational team captain and Sales Manager Tawnya Thompson-McConkey took home a prize in the team captain division. This year, the team brought their A-game to the local bowling alley once again in an effort to raise awareness and funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI, the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. The non-profit organization relies on community donations and fundraisers to stay in operation, making events like BFKS essential for the organization’s survival.

When asked why the company has taken an interest in working with BBBS to raise funds with events like Bowl for Kids Sake, CEO Tanya Lamont says it's about the mentoring and opportunities this organization makes possible for local kids.

"Mentoring matters. The right mentor can really change the direction of a child's life for the better, and Conversational enjoys being able to take a small part in that. Many of the employees at Conversational are parents. Supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI is something Conversational is proud to take part in, and especially community events like Bowl for Kids Sake as they bring workplaces, families, friends - the whole community - together with a common goal." - Tanya Lamont, CEO

BBBS PEI talks about the ways these positive connections benefit the community on their website: "Mentoring helps kids stay in school, avoid risky behavior such as bullying, and grow up to have more respect for family, peers and community. By raising money for Bowl for Kids Sake, you help local youth develop the confidence to achieve more."

Bowl for Kids Sake 2017 has been a great success for all teams and Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI. Team Conversational hopes to make it back to the alley again next year.

Each team that participates in Bowl for Kids Sake receives a Team Kit. This includes a team captain sheet, prize list, fundraising tips, online fundraising info, 6 pledge sheets, 4 Subway Restaurant cookie cards, pins, stickers, temporary tattoos, screen cleaners, seedling voucher, raffle tickets and raffle ticket poster (if applicable).

Visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters PEI website to learn more about this event.