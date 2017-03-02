Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast Renovation The extensive renovation recently completed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast enables the hotel to provide guests with improved accommodations and a more enjoyable overall stay.

The 155 two-room all-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast has completed a nine month renovation of its guest suites, meeting rooms, public space, outdoor atrium courtyard and lobby. The hotel is owned and managed by Windsor Capital Group, Inc. based in Santa Monica, CA.

"The extensive renovation recently completed at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast enables the hotel to provide guests with improved accommodations and a more enjoyable overall stay," said Paul Francisco, Chief Operating Officer, Windsor Capital Group, "Our spacious suites appeal to business travelers by offering more space to work and relax than the average one-room hotel accommodations in the local market. Leisure travelers and families enjoy spreading out within the two separate rooms, and the suites are comfortable for gals or guys getaway retreats while visiting the many Central Coast attractions available."

The hotel features a brand new executive boardroom accommodating up to 12 people and over 1,500 square feet of savvy meeting space including three flexible meeting rooms. The meeting rooms are serviced by a highly dedicated banquet/catering professional that will accommodate an array of corporate and private events both indoors and out. In addition, the hotel boasts a business computer station, fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool, whirlpool spa, outdoor sun deck, guest laundry and a small market open 24/7.

“The timing of our renovation could not have been more perfect,” states Golda Mae Escalante, General Manager. We have just celebrated our 30th year of serving the Lompoc and Central Coast area. The extensive renovation channels modern sophistication with old-California charm and encompasses fresh, innovative enhancements and technology. Our two-room suite updates include new beds, case goods, sleek fixtures and furnishings, modern carpet, sound-dampening wall coverings, secure window treatments, bright lighting, new appliances, telephones, and revitalized bathrooms including the vanities,” Ms. Escalante goes on to say, “one of our most exciting enhancements is our outdoor garden and patio area with new masonry and amenities, which creates an incredible gathering area for our guests.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast provides guests with a full complement of services and amenities, including free made-to-order breakfast each morning, a nightly complimentary Evening Reception* and upgraded fast standard Wi-Fi. All rooms are spacious two-room suites with a separate living area, private bedroom, two 43 inch flat-screen high-definition televisions, in-room safe, and wet bar fitted with a microwave, mini-fridge, sink, and a selection of gourmet coffee and teas from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

Located at 1117 North H Street, the hotel is 10 miles from Vandenberg Air Force Base and less than an hour from Santa Barbara, California. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast is the only upper upscale hotel in Lompoc. The hotel is just a short drive from Santa Maria, Solvang, Buellton and many other popular Central Coast sites.

For reservations or more information, visit http://www.embassysuiteslompoc.com or call 805-735-8311.



Service of alcohol is subject to State and Local Laws

###

ABOUT WINDSOR CAPITAL GROUP

Windsor Capital Group, Inc. is a hotel management and development company that owns and operates full-service upscale branded hotels throughout the United States, flying the Embassy Suites and Marriott flags. It also runs Windsor Management Services, a top-performing hotel management company that customizes hotel management services to meet the needs of the properties. With more than 30 years of experience to call on, Windsor Management Services is known for unmatched results for its owners and unparalleled service for its guests delivered with a personal connection. For more information, visit windsormanagementservices.com and wcghotels.com. Social media users may connect via Facebook and Twitter. For additional information, please contact Paul Francisco, Chief Operating Officer at 310-566-1100.