Susie Sheffield has rejoined the San Pedro North American Title Co. (NATC) branch in San Antonio as a business consultant. Sheffield most recently worked at a local law firm and has 10 years’ experience in the title industry at two other San Antonio firms.

“Susie and I had worked together since 2005 at another title company and moved together to North American Title in 2008,” said Ross Frapart, NATC branch manager. “She brings integrity, hard work and a great attitude wherever she goes. She has built strong relationships throughout the industry because of these attributes. With Susie working in tandem with Cecilia Sosa and the rest of our staff, I am confident we can make NATC a household name across San Antonio.”

Frapart also praised Sheffield for her steadfast commitment to the local Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR). Having served as 2015 president of the WCR San Antonio chapter, Sheffield now chairs communications for WCR’s Texas chapter. She graduated from Southwest Texas Junior College.

Sheffield is located at the North American Title office at 12500 San Pedro, Suite 405, San Antonio, TX 78216, and can be reached at telephone number (210) 494-0092.

About North American Title

With well over 1,000 associates and a vast network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported annual net revenues in fiscal 2015 of $229 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $14.4 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2015). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. (NATC) and similar names in 19 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through our relationship with our expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com