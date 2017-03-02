Clickstop Seeks Applicants for New Dream Big! Scholarship

Sarah Watson, Talent Experience Architect at Clickstop These students will be the workforce in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City corridor, and we believe in making an investment into our future talent.

Clickstop recently introduced a scholarship program for area high school juniors and seniors planning to attend a college or trade school.

The Dream Big! Scholarship honors the company’s commitment to promoting students’ educational growth and development. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded.

“We’re dedicated to supporting the local students in our backyard, those who work at Clickstop and the children of our employees,” said Sarah Watson, Talent Experience Architect at Clickstop. “These students will be the workforce in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City corridor, and we believe in making an investment into our future talent.”

Eligible individuals include juniors or seniors in the Vinton-Shellsburg or Center Point-Urbana districts. Clickstop employees or their children also are invited to apply. A minimum grade-point average of 2.7 is required.

Applicants will be asked to submit a photo or short video showcasing their personality, as well as the type of career they’re interested in pursuing, goals after high school, community involvement, extracurricular activities, how they take time to enjoy life and a letter of recommendation.

In addition, they must explain how their principles align with Clickstop’s Core Values and/or Code. The series of behaviors have been embedded into the company’s culture to help guide business decisions, recruit top talent, drive employee development and create a great work environment.

“Clickstop is excited to launch this new scholarship program,” Watson said. “It allows us an opportunity to give back to youth in our area while fulfilling a piece of our mission – to create a sustainable business. Talent is a critical component to our company’s success, and we value continued learning and development opportunities at all stages in life.”

For more information, visit clickstop.com/dream-big-scholarship. Application deadline is March 31, with recipients announced April 14.

###

About Clickstop, Inc.

Clickstop is a multi-brand merchant based in Urbana, Iowa. Its focus on great workplace culture has landed the company multiple work environment-focused awards including two first-place achievements as the Coolest Place to Work, along with being named one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces by The Des Moines Register for four consecutive years. Clickstop serves diverse markets that include the moving and cargo control industry, energy-efficient insulation products, fasteners and home organizing solutions. For more information, visit Clickstop.com.