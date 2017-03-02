CANNDESCENT LOGO

CANNDESCENT, a cultivator of ultra-premium cannabis flower, announced today that it has abandoned the use of traditional cannabis strain names, and that it will adopt an effects-based classification system: Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge.

In development for a year, the system simplifies cannabis for end users by combining informative names, colors, numbers, and tasting notes to indicate how users may feel after consumption. As seen in the chart below, CANNDESCENT describes each broad category and differentiates between a strain’s potential effect on the mind and body.

In addition to the basic categories, the company provides strain-specific tasting notes and numbering to help users control their experience time and time again. For example, the strain description for CALM NO. 105TM reads, “Lulls the mind and body into a gratifying sleep, waking you up alert for the next day,” and the strain CREATE NO. 301 TM offers, “Focuses your mind and settles your body, so it’s ideal for crafts or computer work.”

As part of its effects-based system, CANNDESCENT pairs activities with each strain the way a sommelier might tailor a wine selection to a particular meal or course. The company calls this pairing of cannabis flower with the desired effect, “The Art of FlowerTM.” It believes the user is the artist, who can paint the canvas of his or her life experience and augment it by using cannabis responsibly.

“You shouldn’t need to bio-hack your body through a periodic table of ominous strain names like Durban Poison and Train wreck just to buy some pot,” said Adrian Sedlin, CEO of CANNDESCENT. Sedlin continued, “The way Apple made computing more intuitive and Google streamlined search, we want to democratize strain selection and provide users the opportunity to curate their life experience. Google asked, 'What do you want to know?’ CANNDESCENT asks, ‘How do you want to feel?’”

CANNDESCENT’s EVP of Operations, Rick Fisher, added, “Strain names no longer communicate usable information because different growers cultivate the same strain using different phenotypes, grow mediums, nutrients, environments, skills, and pesticides.” Fisher continued, “Selecting CANNDESCENT CONNECT NO. 401TM or any of our strains, users know CANNDESCENT made it and millions of dollars went into creating a robust, reliable and pesticide-free experience.” While the company offers intuitive strain names and descriptions, it acknowledges that an individual’s experience will vary based on his or her unique biochemistry or mindset prior to use.

Reviewing CANNDESCENT’s classification system, Eugenio Garcia, Publisher of the widely circulated Cannabis Now Magazine noted, “For the market to appeal to more mainstream consumers and grow geometrically, permitted cultivators like CANNDESCENT need to lead the way with this type of disruptive innovation. CANNDESCENT just made navigating the category easier for newbies and hard core users alike.” Adding to this sentiment, Matt Stang, CEO of High Times, the largest cannabis publication in the world, stated, “CANNDESCENT just expanded the market for everyone by replacing countercultural, code speak with transparency and ease-of-use. With top talent in both the garden and board room, CANNDESCENT is clearly leading the industry into the future.”

CANNDESCENT currently offers 24 strains under its system, says it can accommodate up to 500, and plans to add new strains and “C”ategoriies over time. It will do so by combining feedback from users and continued research by its in-house Ph.D of Neurosciences.

About CANNDESCENT

CANNDESCENT believes individuals should achieve their best self. It cultivates ultra-premium cannabis flowers that average 22%-33% THC content in fully licensed, indoor facilities. CANNDESCENT’s branded flowers pair exceptional product quality, state-of-the art cannabis science, and informative product categories— Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect, and Charge--so consumers can navigate to their desired effect. That is, “The Art of Flower.” Consumers can purchase CANNDESCENT’s flowers through California dispensaries and delivery services that value CANNDESCENT’s professional management, reliability, marketing, and product quality.

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 888-829-0070

andrew.hard(at)cmwmedia(dot)com

http://www.cmwmedia.com