ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes risk and uncertainty in clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Ellen Street as Executive Vice President, Cardiac Safety. Ms. Street has more than 20 years of product management, commercial leadership and strategic marketing experience across multiple segments of the life sciences industry, including her most recent role as VP and General Manager, Global Monitoring Solutions Ecosystem & Analytics at GE Healthcare.

Ms. Street is responsible for driving further innovation and leveraging ERT’s complementary offerings into its Cardiac Safety solutions, including data analytics and reporting. She will lead development of patient-centric monitoring solutions and drive adoption of centralized cardiac safety best practices that deliver the highest quality data for regulatory submission -- all to better protect patient safety and sponsors' compounds in development.

“Ellen’s significant life sciences experience perfectly complements ERT’s expertise in centralized cardiac safety data collection and analysis,” said James Corrigan, President and CEO, ERT. “We’re thrilled to have her join in our commitment to minimizing risk so our customers can bring medical treatments to the patients who need them more quickly.”

“Cardiac safety concerns are among the leading reasons that promising drugs are halted in development and not brought to market,” said Street. “I’m honored to become part of the ERT team so that together we can deliver reliable and precise solutions to help our customers ensure patient safety and find the most cost-effective path forward to drug approval.”

Powered by ERT’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s Cardiac Safety solutions have been used inover 6,800 cardiac safety studies resulting in more than 450 drug approvals to date, helping global clinical trial sponsors to ensure the viability of their compounds and the safety of patients. For more information, visit ert.com/cardiac-safety.

