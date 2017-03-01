“The mission of the AVCPP program is to set a high standard in the vehicle service contract industry, and this aligns with our values and vision as well,” commented Ron Roberts, Protect My Car’s VP of Business Development.

Protect My Car, one of the nation’s leading providers of extended warranty service contracts and affordable maintenance plans for older vehicles, announced today that it is in the final stages of obtaining Academy of Certified Vehicle Protection Professionals (ACVPP) certification for all of its employees. Protect My Car is the first company in the extended warranty industry to commit to certifying its workforce on a nationwide scale.

The ACVPP program is developed, independently validated, and maintained on an ongoing basis through TrainAndCertify.org, a nationally-recognized certification entity. Each professional who successfully completes the program is trained, tested and certified on a wide range of customer-focused knowledge areas, including: consumer protection measures, types of vehicle service contracts, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, ethical and compliant marketing practices and more.

“The mission of the AVCPP program is to set a high standard in the vehicle service contract industry, and this aligns with our values and vision as well,” commented Ron Roberts, Protect My Car’s VP of Business Development. “Our most important asset is our people. They are on the front-lines serving and supporting our customers across the country. We strongly believe that investing in our employees will not only enhance our customers’ experience and satisfaction, but will strengthen our company’s capacity and competitive advantage.”

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of vehicle extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years and more than 150,000 miles can take advantage of Protect My Car’s Ambassador line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. All of the company’s policies are offered with a 30-Day “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days and receive a full refund of their down payment.