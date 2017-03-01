JMA will be a hands-on ‘additional employee’ to assist hotels, brands, and hospitality businesses navigate the impossibly confusing world of digital marketing and branding—an essential part of today’s landscape and environment.

Jon Moore & Associates, LLC (JMA), a specialist in Digital Marketing, Branding, and Revenue performance for the lodging and travel industry, today announced its formation and launch. Jointly with the announcement, JMA and Irvine, CA-based global business advisory consortium Laguna Strategic Advisors (LSA) have announced a partnership to more broadly and powerfully service current and prospective clients.

“JMA will be a hands-on ‘additional employee’ to assist hotels, brands, and hospitality businesses navigate the impossibly confusing world of digital marketing and branding—an essential part of today’s landscape and environment,” said Jon Moore, the founder and President of JMA. “As career hospitality leaders, JMA gets where owners, branded companies, and general managers are coming from. We understand both their common ground and their differences. Our job is to ask the tough questions and help them implement meaningful strategies that enhance direction and revenues.”

“My congratulations to Jon Moore, whom I had the pleasure to know and work with for close to 40 years at Marriott, on the start of his new company,” said Ed Fuller, President of Laguna Strategic Advisors (LSA). “We are very pleased to form a powerful partnership between JMA and LSA that will add greater strength and capability for our clients. We will be able to better serve business challenges from digital marketing to operations to development and beyond. Together the breadth of our team will be unparalleled, with over 1,500 years of industry leadership experience.”

JMA will specifically offer Marketing, Sales, and Revenue performance solutions that bridge the gap that often exists between independent or branded companies and the franchisee or manager. It will also take an aggressive, proactive approach to Digital Marketing that puts clients at the very forefront of digital and social media opportunity. JMA’s “power alley” offerings will also include search, website design, mobile apps, creative marketing, branding and positioning, public relations, and crisis communications.

Laguna Strategic Advisors was founded by Fuller (former President and Managing Director of Marriott International) and Buck Laird, retired CEO of Anthology Marketing of Honolulu, in 2012. LSA, with offices on three continents, including Canada and the United States, has proven to be one of the most successful business advisories on the global stage. LSA’s depth of their 43 seasoned “advisors” and their expertise in broad-based Operations, Development, Technology, and Financial knowledge pairs perfectly with the Digital Marketing, Revenue Performance, and Branding expertise that Jon Moore & Associates will offer.

JMA’s initial leadership members include Moore, a graduate and Board Member of the International Hospitality Advisory Board for the University of New Hampshire Hospitality Management Program and career Sales and Marketing Vice President with Marriott International. JMA Partners include O’Rourke Digital Marketing Agency, Casual Fridays Social Media Agency, Kate Burda of Kate Burda & Co., LLC, Susan Tompkins-Payne of Susan T. Payne & Co, LLC, Roger Conner of Conner Communications, LLC, Stephanie Hampton of Hampton Communications, LLC, Gordon Lambourne of G5 Communications, Theresa Heldt of StrategizeITConsulting, LLC, and Greg Granillo of GoldenBoy Creative, LLC.

“We are excited to be partnering with JMA and Casual Fridays to establish a state-of-the-art content strategy,” said Dr. Nelson Barber, Chair of the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Hospitality Management Program. “We need to reach students, parents, industry, and alumni with our message about our innovative, technology-driven, and career-focused educational platform.”

“Jon has put together an amazing team of digital marketing businesses which are all industry leaders,” said Teri Merritt, Vice President of Marketing with Trust Hospitality. “JMA has connected Trust Hospitality with O’Rourke Digital Marketing to launch the Josie Hotel website and pre-opening plan for our boutique ski resort opening in Winter 2017/2018 at the base of RED Mountain, British Columbia.”

About Jon Moore & Associates, LLC (JMA)

JMA is a collection of hospitality leaders specializing in Digital Marketing, Branding, and Revenue Performance. The team at Jon Moore & Associates, LLC has a proven track record of building demand through innovative and cutting edge strategies across the Americas. Through the expertise of JMA partners, we can help hotels content and win with innovative websites, optimization, search marketing, social and content management, and mobile technology. We can tie your direct sales strategy to your business positioning and messaging, reposition hotels, markets, and restaurants to compete effectively, and are skilled in developing pre-opening or renovation sales or marketing strategies. JMA is based in Andover, MA.

Follow JMA:

About Laguna Strategic Advisors (LSA)

Laguna Strategic Advisors is a superb resource for top management and entrepreneurs seeking objective insight to achieve the next level of success for their organization. Whether your business is a start-up venture or established company, our Advisors provide experience-based consultation focused on your specific needs and aspirations. Each member of our Business Advisors Consortium has proven expertise in his or her field. Areas of experience range from hospitality development, acquisition, finance, and management to strategic planning, branding, sales, and marketing. Other Advisors’ experience lies in leadership training, human resources, service solutions, technology, operations, and more. We invite you to explore our roster of experienced business advisors by their specialty or name. LSA is based in Irvine, CA. http://www.lagunastrategicadvisors.com

