Menasha Receives Multiple Quality Certifications

Menasha, the industry’s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider, is excited to announce it has yet again received multiple quality certifications and re-certifications for its plants following extensive facility audits throughout 2016.

Updated certifications and re-certifications include: The American Institute of Baking Certification (AIB), the British Retail Consortium-Global Food Safety Initiative Certification (BRC-GFSI), the Forest Stewardship Council Certification (FSC™), the International Organization for Standardization-9001 Certification (ISO-9001), and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Certification (SFI™).

“We are proud that our Chicago plant received a BRC-GFSI Certification for the first time and that several of our facilities have received an AIB score above 900 out of a possible 1000 for at least five years in a row,” Lloyd Kitchen, quality assurance and compliance coordinator, said. “Our facilities aim to not only achieve certifications, but also improve each year.”

Menasha’s Neenah, Philadelphia and Hartford plants, as well as its Midwest Fulfillment Center and PPS facility in Neenah have consistently achieved an AIB score above 900.

Menasha’s strong focus in environmental, economic, and social responsibility, as well as the emphasis it puts on living out its values, makes these certifications a priority for the company. Menasha employs a continuous improvement model that not only ensures that it repeatedly scores well, but also confirms that its facilities can provide clean, food-safe packaging.

“We’ve built a reputation with our customers in corporate responsibility, manufacturing quality, product safety and environmentally sustainable products,” Gary Shadick, director of quality, said. “Partnering with these valued organizations allow us to hold ourselves accountable and continue improving each year.”

About Menasha

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, based in Neenah, Wisconsin, is a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and has approximately 3,300 employees at locations across North America. Menasha Packaging is a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, corrugated packaging, food packaging, shipping containers, material handling solutions, and pack-out and fulfillment services.

With a network of design, sales service centers, corrugated and paperboard manufacturing plants, and fulfillment facilities located throughout North America, the company's mission is to help its customers protect, move, and promote their products better than anyone else. Visit its website at http://www.menasha.com

About Menasha Corporation

Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation’s products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, industrial and automotive companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America’s oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 5,600 employees in more than 100 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.menashacorporation.com.

###