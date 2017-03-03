TitleSmart, Inc. Relocates and Expands Corporate Headquarters

TitleSmart is celebrating 10 years of providing exceptional closing experiences "The relocation of our corporate headquarters allows us to accelerate our growth and continue our relentless pursuit to add value for our customers.”

TitleSmart, Inc., a leading Twin Cities title insurance company, has today relocated its corporate headquarters from Maplewood, MN, to a new, larger, and newly renovated office space in White Bear Lake, MN. The move allows TitleSmart to continue its growth while adding features for an enhanced staff and customer experience. The company’s new address is 4810 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, 55110.

Since its launch in 2007, TitleSmart has expanded its staff from three to more than 62 staff members in six locations across the Metro. TitleSmart was named one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and achieved the highest volume of closings in its history in 2016.

“For the past 10 years, we have worked to elevate the level of customer service in the title industry,” said Cindy Koebele, President of TitleSmart. “We are extremely grateful for our staff, customers, and creative vendor partners who have embraced and supported us in our mission to transform real estate transactions into outstanding customer experiences. The relocation of our corporate headquarters allows us to accelerate our growth and continue our relentless pursuit to add value for our customers.”

TitleSmart’s new, 9,076 square foot space features a larger lobby and redesigned conference rooms, as well as more workspace, a new break room, and a wellness center for employees. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary and new location with an open house on Thursday, May 4th; from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Visit http://title-smart.com/events for more information.

About TitleSmart, Inc.

TitleSmart, Inc. is a full-service title insurance company dedicated to providing clients with exceptional title, escrow, and real estate closing solutions. For the past 10 years, TitleSmart has led the way in transforming Twin Cities real estate closings into outstanding customer experiences. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, TitleSmart was named one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2014, 2015, and 2016. For more information visit http://title-smart.com.