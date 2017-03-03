“Expressions of Faith”: a compilation of verse inspired over three decades in the life of the poet. “Expressions of Faith” is the creation of published author Janice Canerdy, a retired English teacher and widely-published writer from Potts Camp, Mississippi. In addition to writing, she enjoys long walks, time with family (especially grandchildren), church life, and mystery novels.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Canerdy‘s new book is “is not a connected series of poems, but rather a potpourri of pieces, many of which are about my faith in God, self, and others. These poems, written over a period of three decades, reflect faith that is sometimes wavering, sometimes very strong. Themes range from aging to angels to allergies, from pleas for forgiveness to broken resolutions, from holidays and seasons to friendship, from the sweetness and obstinacy of kids to charity. I hope you find many poems that bring smile, a tear, or a nod of the head, perhaps accompanied by a declaration like, “Oh, I know just what she means—been there, done that!” -Janice Canerdy

