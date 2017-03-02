The SeniorCare Investor will host an important webinar— Buying or Building Memory Care —on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

After the Great Recession, the development of new memory care communities took off as investors and operators were looking for the most underserved, need-based senior living market to expand in. Projections for the increase in people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia were astoundingly high. Customers favored the specialized care. But after years of new building, is it better to buy existing properties that have succeeded, buy existing properties that need to be turned around, or continue to build new MC communities?

Steve Monroe, Editor of The SeniorCare Investor and moderator of the panel, will pose relevant topics such as: What the costs are for building vs. buying in today’s market; Whether lenders are getting concerned about over-building; If the overbuilding really is just in certain market pockets; What has happened to memory care cap rates; Whether memory care units in assisted living, IL or CCRCs are stiff competition for stand-alone memory care; and Who is buying, selling and building memory care properties. Our panel of experts will include, Clint Malin, Executive Vice President & Chief Investment Officer, LTC Properties Inc., Mark Myers, Executive Director, Institutional Property Advisors, Michael Stoller, Managing Partner & CEO, LCB Senior Living and Matthew Turner, Managing Partner, MorningStar Senior Living.

If interested in this topic, then don't miss the live webinar on March 9, at 1:00 pm ET, or miss out on the recording that will be available following the webinar.

Please visit https://products.levinassociates.com/downloads/1703-webinar/ or call 203-846-6800 for more information about this interactive webinar.

---------- end -----------