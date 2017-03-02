Gluent Inc., developer of revolutionary new data virtualization software, today announced that its Gluent Data Platform will be featured as a finalist in the Strata+ Hadoop World Startup Showcase. The showcase takes place March 14, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM in the Grand Ballroom of the San Jose conference center, San Jose, California.

“In the world of big data, the Strata + Hadoop conference is one of the largest and most important. It draws professionals from both the business and technical side, making it a perfect place to tell Gluent’s story,” said Gluent’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tanel Poder. “The IT landscape is going through a fundamental shift – away from the proprietary silos of the old world to the new scalable and open systems of the new world. Our mission is to put companies back in control of their IT destinies by helping them liberate their data from the proprietary silos they’ve been locked into for so long. Business owners can save money on expensive licenses and storage while technical teams have a whole new world of technology available to them. Using Gluent’s technology, companies can take advantage of this new world computing power without having to rewrite any of their existing applications. It’s exciting for us to be included among some of the best and brightest in the industry.”

ABOUT GLUENT

Gluent Data Platform enables all applications to access all enterprise data, at anytime, on demand, and without any code migration or rewrites.