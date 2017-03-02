MBLM Announces Heitor Piffer Siqueira as Design Director

Heitor Piffer Siqueira

MBLM, the Brand Intimacy Agency focused on strategy, design, creative and technology, today announced the appointment of Heitor Piffer Siqueira as design director. Piffer brings nearly two decades of experience in all facets of design and has extensive expertise related to corporate identity, experience design, industrial design, packaging and visual communications.

Piffer joins MBLM from the Promosapiens, where he was also design director. He was also a senior designer at FutureBrand and a visiting professor at the Miami Ad School. His clients have included Tupperware, Telefonica, Chevrolet, BASF and ABN AMRO.

Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM, states, “Heitor’s approach to design matches MBLM very well. He understands what companies need to succeed in today’s competitive and ever-changing environment, and his beautiful work is inspiring.”

Piffer adds, “I am excited to bring my perspective and experience to MBLM’s diverse team. MBLM’s message of brand intimacy has many design implications, and I look forward to being part of this new paradigm.”

Piffer holds a Master’s Degree in Design and Architecture from Universidade de São Paulo and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Graphic Design from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

# # #

