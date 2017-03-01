SAP North America Joins NAFTrack Certified Hiring

NAF is thrilled to announce that they will be adding SAP North America to its growing list of corporate partners supporting NAFTrack Certified Hiring. Uniting with an impressive collection of businesses in America’s fastest growing industries, including KPMG, Lenovo and Verizon, SAP North America will stand alongside NAF to ensure that all high school students have the tools and resources to success in college and career.

SAP North America has been a NAF corporate partner since 2015 and has contributed time and resources to enhance NAF’s work-based learning program and provide students with real-world opportunities. The additional commitment through NAFTrack Certified Hiring will deepen the partnership and provide invaluable opportunities for students preparing to enter the workforce.

“One of the most crucial parts of ensuring the future success of our nation’s workforce is providing access to the best possible talent and with NAFTrack Certified Hiring, NAF and our corporate partners are able to proactively create the solution,” said JD Hoye, president of NAF. “We are honored to have SAP North America on board and together look forward to witnessing the great contributions that our young leaders will be making in high school, college, and beyond.”

“We’re incredibly proud of this next chapter in our partnership with NAF,” said Jennifer Morgan, president, SAP North America. “Every business in the world is thinking about how to better harness the skills and talents of the next generation of leaders and the NAFTrack Certified Hiring program will give us a platform to offer many talented young people the opportunities they need to achieve their dreams.”

NAFTrack Certified Hiring is the groundbreaking promise by some of America’s top companies to support college students and eventual job applicants who have completed the NAF course of study and graduated from high school, enrolled in college, and earned the NAFTrack Certification. These benefits may include, but are not limited to, pre-interview and resume support, and access to paid college internships. NAFTrack Certification is gained through careful assessment of student performance displayed in end-of-course exams, projects, and internships.

About NAF:

NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career, and future ready. NAF works with high need communities to transform the high school experience through an educational design that includes industry-specific curricula, relationships with business professionals, and work-based learning experiences culminating in a paid internship. NAF academies fit within and enhance school systems, allowing NAF to become an integral part of a plan for higher achievement at a low cost. NAF academies focus on one of five career themes: finance, hospitality & tourism, information technology, engineering, and health sciences. During the 2015-16 school year more than 96,000 students attended 675 NAF academies across 36 states, including DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In 2016, NAF academies reported 96% of seniors graduated with 92% of graduates with post-secondary intentions. For more information, please visit http://naf.org/

About SAP:

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 345,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit http://www.sap.com.