“All I Hold Dear” is the creation of published author, Dr. Paul Veach, board certified emergency medicine physician who still practices medicine in the Little Rock, Arkansas, area. As an ER medical director and supervisor of more than twenty ERs, he has seen the best and worst that society has to offer. As a Sunday school teacher for the “Pastor’s Class” and music minister for more than twenty years, his poetry sometimes reflects difficult themes, “Visions of Zechariah,” as well as comedic moments, “A Story Bears Telling”. He and his wife of nearly forty years have also conducted numerous marriage seminars and have recorded four sacred music CDs.

“The poetry contained in this book will raise the spirit of the defeated Christian and will cause all believers to rejoice in the relationship that is possible with a Holy God. Like salted peanuts, however, it is difficult to stop with just one.” --Dr. Paul Veach

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Paul Veach’s new book revives the spirit of the defeated Christian.

Too many Christians live a life of defeat and despair. They may read their Bibles, but they too often fail to apply the Scripture in order to change the things that displease God and leave their lives unfulfilled. They find themselves in the same old ruts. They ask for forgiveness over and over again as they commit the same sins, but never obtain real victory in their Christian walk.

This book seeks to break this endless cycle. Written while reflecting on the Scripture that he reads for his own daily devotions, Dr. Veach’s poetry connects the spirit to God. In offering an explanation for each and every poem, Veach provides a series of devotionals that offer solutions to real-life problems. In essence, his poetry demonstrates how to have a real relationship with Christ and how to live in the power of the Holy Spirit.

