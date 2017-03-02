New 54" American Muscle Grill Summerset will also showcase products from its Sizzler, TRL, and Alturi™ Series; a collection of grills that represent Summerset’s commitment to providing a solution for consumers looking for the best in craftsmanship, value, and service.

Summerset Professional Grills, an industry leader in outdoor grills, kitchens, and accessories, introduces the largest grill in its collection at the 2017 Hearth, Patio, and Barbecue Exposition (HPB Expo) – the new 54-inch American Muscle Grill (AMG). Summerset will also showcase products from its Sizzler, TRL, and Alturi™ Series; a collection of grills that represent Summerset’s commitment to providing a solution for every consumer looking for the best in outdoor cooking with a focus on craftsmanship, value, and service.

Manufactured in the USA, AMG can be used with multiple fuels including wood logs, wood chunks, lump coal, charcoal, infrared, propane or natural gas. Grillers can burn different fuels individually or simultaneously, and gas can be used to jumpstart the priming process so the solid fuel is lit and ready in mere minutes. The stylish new 54-inch AMG features complete #304 stainless steel construction, and Summerset stands behind the AMG with a lifetime warranty. The 54-inch AMG will be available in both a freestanding or built-in model with a whopping 176,000 BTUs.

HPBExpo is North America’s largest indoor-outdoor living showcase where more than 350 hearth, patio, and barbecue manufacturers come together to exhibit and demonstrate the latest in the outdoor lifestyle industry. Summerset will showcase its products at the HPBExpo in two different locations: inside the Georgia World Congress Center at Booth #4400 and live cooking demonstrations in the Outdoor Burn Area at Booth #313 from March 2nd – 4th, 2017.

Summerset will display leading products from its collections, which include: Sizzler Pro – premium grills at an affordable price; TRL – feature-packed workhorse grills; and Alturi™ Series – luxury grills for serious outdoor chefs that will not compromise on style or performance.

About Summerset™ Professional Grills

Summerset Professional Grills, makers of the American Muscle Grill, offers a complete line of commercial grade, stainless steel gas grills, freestanding grills, BBQ islands, Fire Pits, and a complete line of island components. The company’s commitment to quality is reflected in the craftsmanship of its stainless steel BBQ grills and components and is backed by the full support of the Summerset warranty. Summerset Professional Grills is a company born of experience with 18 years of leadership in manufacturing and branding. The company’s core focus is providing consumers with three things that are paramount in today’s economy: exceptional build quality, amazing value and personal service. For more information, visit http://www.summersetgrills.com. For more information on the HPBExpo, visit http://hpbexpo.com.