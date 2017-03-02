"We are honored to receive this award,” says George Sanchez, owner/president, BrightStar Care Austin, “because it demonstrates our dedication to providing exceptional home care in Austin."

BrightStar Care Austin announced that it has received the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Provider of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care in Austin. BrightStar Care Austin is now ranked among a select few home care providers across the country who have proven their ability to provide outstanding care.

“We want to congratulate BrightStar Care Austin on receiving the Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice Award,” says Aaron Marcum, CEO and founder of Home Care Pulse. “Since this award is based on client feedback, it demonstrates their dedication to providing the highest quality of care with a focus on client satisfaction. We are pleased to recognize your local Austin home care agency and their dedication to quality professionalism and expertise in home care.”

Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award-winning providers have contracted with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their clients by conducting live phone interviews with their clients each month. Because Home Care Pulse is a third-party company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.

BrightStar Care Austin has earned the 2017 Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice award for outstanding performance and ability of caregivers, compassion of caregivers, communication from provider, confidence in office staff, and service expectations.

“We are honored to receive this award,” says George Sanchez, owner/president, BrightStar Care Austin, “because it demonstrates our dedication to providing exceptional home care in Austin. I’d like to thank each member of our team for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”

“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to deliver the best home care possible,” says Aaron Marcum. “We are happy to recognize BrightStar Care Austin as a Best of Home Care – Provider of Choice and to celebrate their accomplishments as a trusted home care provider.”

Learn more about the many home care services offered by BrightStar Care, including senior care, skilled nursing, and Alzheimer’s care in Austin. Call (512) 452-9800 or visit their website at http://www.brightstarcare.com/central-austin/.