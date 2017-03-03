asthma & allergy friendly Certification Program The goal of Allergy Standards Limited and the Certification Program is to combat empty science claims and inaccurate advertising - Dr J. McKeon

The rigorous scientific certification standards developed by Allergy Standards Limited are used to test products for the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program. This Certification Program is a joint venture between Allergy Standards Ltd and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). Its Certification Mark on products enables consumers to identify products that are scientifically demonstrated to be suitable for those with asthma or allergies.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program will host an exhibition booth at the AAAAI's Annual Meeting, which is expected to draw up to 5,000 allergists, immunologists, and related health professionals. Dr. McKeon will join AAFA CEO Dr. Cary Sennett to address a symposium with over 80 attendees. Dr. McKeon and his colleagues from the Certification Program will also be gathering information on physician awareness of the Program, as well as demonstrating the new iOS and Android App for sourcing Certified Products.

This event comes at the culmination of a year-long program of events to mark the 10th anniversary of the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, including a Program Client Council meeting and consumer events such as mall walks.

Dr. McKeon said "Demand for the Certification Program is increasing amongst consumers and retailers, and through our participation in the AAAAI's Annual Meeting in Atlanta this year we plan to raise awareness amongst the physicians who help families dealing with asthma and allergies.

"The goal of Allergy Standards Limited and the Certification Program is to combat empty science claims and inaccurate advertising, by ensuring our certified products are subject to rigorous and relevant testing. In doing this, the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Mark and our rigorous standards can give confidence and comfort to families dealing with asthma and allergies, and also to their physicians."

For more information, please contact Mark Kennedy mkennedy(at)allergystandards(dot)com, call +35316755678

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, ground- breaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program tests and certifies products that are scientifically proven to be more appropriate for customers concerned about allergies, asthma, and poor indoor air quality. The program works with retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a ‘healthy home’ concept including textiles and apparel, air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more. http://www.aafa.org/certified



About Allergy Standards Limited

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an international certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthmatics and individuals with associated allergies. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to meet in order to be eligible for certification as asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL has developed these protocols to identify products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous testing to determine their relative suitability for people with asthma and allergies. http://www.allergystandards.com

About the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

Founded in 1953 and celebrating over 60 years of service, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through education, advocacy and research. AAFA provides practical information, community-based services, support and referrals through a national network of chapters and educational support groups. Through its Kids With Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the oldest, most extensive online support community for families raising children with food allergies. In addition, AAFA sponsors and advocates for research to advance the basic science relevant to treatment and cure. It also champions translational research so that the science that we have is applied more consistently and reliably. http://www.aafa.org/

