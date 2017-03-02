inFlow Inventory Software inFlow has provided a simple and easy to use solution to manage our inventory.

Energy International's ESD certified repair lab has over 700 unique spare parts including belts, rollers, nuts, bolts, and more. All the parts need to be organized and managed to ensure that parts are always available, ordered on time, and logistically accounted for during their usage cycle. inFlow is used to help them accomplish this efficiently.

"inFlow has provided a simple and easy to use solution to manage our inventory," said Chadi Farran, Program manager for Energy International Corporation.

About Energy International Corporation

Energy International specializes in end-to-end service integration, project management & contracting for city-wide parking and public transportation infrastructure development.

Our highly skilled professionals study the requirements of each individual city transportation authority and provide tailor-made and discrete e-Ticketing and paper ticketing solutions that best meet the needs and requirements of the city.

We also provide ticket vending machines, electronic validators, inspection terminals, ticket office machines, fare collection gates and all other devices such as the back-end computer systems required to complement a modern and evolving fare collection system for public transportation.

More information at http://www.energypark.ae

