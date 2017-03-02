Regional Training Institute Timber Vehicular Bridge From working through approach-grade design issues, to compiling submittals and responding to comments in a timely manner, all the way to re-torqueing the last bolt after a year of planned bridge settlement, YBC did an outstanding job.

York Bridge Concepts™ has designed & built a high profile Timber Vehicular Bridge at The Regional Training Institute situated on a military based located in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Utilized by the National Guard, the Regional Training Institute campus is a multi-purpose training facility intended for an array of exercises, drills and a Barracks facility utilized specifically to accommodate visiting members of the Guard. Partnering with Eckman Construction – YBC was carefully selected as the Premier Timber Bridge Builder - granted the task to design and build a long-lasting York Structure for the Army National Guard.

This York Timber Vehicular Bridge spans 26 feet wide by 150 feet long with a HS20/44 vehicle load rating – featuring two twelve-foot-wide traffic lanes with a 60-foot center span including transitional glulaminated beams above the 26 feet high wetlands. The crossing serves as a connection between the training facilities and the civilian parking lot. The bridge features a centerline crown design that allows for water to easily drain off the bridge from its longitudinal highpoint. Unique in its construction, the bridge is a LEED-based project, half of the lumber utilized for this bridge is FSC-certified – ensuring that the materials originate from well managed forests.

Taking into consideration the surrounding sensitive areas, YBC implemented its unmatched standards of environmental protection by utilizing its deck level construction methods on the design & build of this multiple span York Timber Structure. Matthew Walsh of Eckman Construction states, “From start to finish, the team truly exemplified professionalism in every aspect of the word. From working through approach-grade design issues, to compiling submittals and responding to comments in a timely manner, all the way to re-torqueing the last bolt after a year of planned bridge settlement, YBC did an outstanding job.” With incredible detail and craftsmanship, this magnificent York Timber Vehicular Bridge will be enjoyed by The National Guard for generations to come.

About York Bridge Concepts™

