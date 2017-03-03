Nootropedia Launches Flagship Brain Conference

It’s the best balance of doctors, scientists, researchers, and self-experimenters. After this conference, attendees will walk away knowing exactly what can improve their memory, focus, concentration, and general mental performance.

Today, Nootropedia, LLC, a web portal for nootropics, cognitive enhancement, and optimizing mental performance, launches their flagship brain conference called the Brain Optimization Summit. After reaching tens of thousands of readers for 6 months, Nootropedia is finally preparing their first live event.

The conference includes speakers like Daniel Schmachtenberger, the founder of Neurohacker Collective and Qualia ( https://www.nootropedia.com/qualia/ ) in addition to Smart Drug Smarts host, Jesse Lawler, Ben Greenfield, and numerous others. When asked about the speaker lineup, co-founder and director Mansal Denton said “It’s the best balance of doctors, scientists, researchers, and self-experimenters. After this conference, attendees will walk away knowing exactly what can improve their memory, focus, concentration, and general mental performance.”

Until now, Nootropedia has provided written and video media on specific nootropic profiles, such as aniracetam ( https://www.nootropedia.com/aniracetam/ ) or adrafinil ( https://www.nootropedia.com/adrafinil/ ) in addition to basic nootropic stacks like L-theanine and caffeine ( https://www.nootropedia.com/a-beginners-nootropic-l-theanine-and-caffeine/ ). While their YouTube and website have flourished, specific posts have garnered more attention.

What has really set Nootropedia apart is rectifying misleading information and dispelling myths, such as the case with the famous Limitless pill ( https://www.nootropedia.com/limitless-pill/ ), which has received media attention from various online outlets.

Before Nootropedia’s brain conference, there was no community organized around nootropics and cognitive enhancement where enthusiasts could share, learn, and grow. While online communities, such as Reddit or Longecity, have brought fringe biohackers into dialogue, this summit provides thousands with an opportunity to speak to their favorite experts.

About Nootropedia, LLC: Cognitive enhancement is everyone’s right. Nootropedia was founded in Austin, TX in 2016 to make nootropics and smart drugs more accessible. They have quickly become one of the leading resources on nootropics in both written and video formats. Their work has been featured in major media outlets such as Entrepreneur, Elite Daily, Psychology Today, Huffington Post, and even as a resource on Wikipedia. They have produced a free tool, NooTracker, which offers smart drug users an opportunity to self-track cognitive enhancement.