When immigration and entrepreneurship intersect, magic can – and often does – happen. The Innovators Walk of Fame will recognize these brilliant people, their bright ideas, the companies they form and the jobs they create.

America was built on the twin bedrocks of immigration and entrepreneurship. In 2017, the University City Science Center will shine a light on immigrant entrepreneurs whose discoveries, inventions and contributions have transformed our world as it solicits nominations for its Innovators Walk of Fame. The Call for Nominations opens Monday, March 6, 2017 and runs through Friday, May 19, 2017.

The Innovators Walk of Fame (IWOF) celebrates Philadelphia’s innovation story by honoring individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to the scientific and entrepreneurial communities. Launched in 2013 to commemorate the Science Center’s 50th anniversary, the Innovators Walk of Fame highlights the diverse tradition of discovery and innovation in the Greater Philadelphia region. Past honorees have made groundbreaking contributions to the scientific and entrepreneurial communities that have revolutionized the local, regional and global landscape

As the Science Center examines Greater Philadelphia’s innovation story through different prisms, the third class of the Innovators Walk of Fame celebrates the immigrant entrepreneurs who have transformed the world with their ideas, inventions, and creativity.

“This talented and motivated group is creating technologies and products that are transforming our world – and our economy,” says Science Center President & CEO Stephen S. Tang, Ph.D., MBA. “When immigration and entrepreneurship intersect, magic can – and often does – happen. The Innovators Walk of Fame will recognize these brilliant people, their bright ideas, the companies they form and the jobs they create.”

Nominees are not limited by industry or type of innovation. Instead, successful nominations will complete this sentence: “If not for this immigrant entrepreneur, the world would be a lesser place because...”

Nominees, living or deceased must have a connection to the Greater Philadelphia region (including southern New Jersey and northern Delaware). To submit a nomination, visit http://www.sciencecenter.org/discover/iwof by May 19, 2017.

Inductees to the Innovators Walk of Fame will be announced at the Science Center’s Nucleus event on September 14, 2017.

About the Science Center

Located in the heart of uCity Square, the Science Center is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that catalyzes and connects innovation to entrepreneurship and technology commercialization. For 50+ years, the Science Center has supported startups, research, and economic development in the life sciences, healthcare, physical sciences, and emerging technology sectors. As a result, graduate firms and current residents of the Science Center’s incubator support one out of every 100 jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region and drive $13 billion in economic activity in the region annually. By providing resources and programming for any stage of a business’s lifecycle, the Science Center helps scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators take their concepts from idea to IPO – and beyond. For more information about the Science Center, go to http://www.sciencecenter.org.