Los Poblanos Launches Organic Beard Oil for the Hirsute Masses

Scratchy, itchy beards no more! Los Poblanos Organic Farm has the solution. When their farmers began lamenting the impact of the high desert dryness on their beloved beards, Los Poblanos swung into action. After experimenting with dozens of recipes, they finally concocted the perfect botanical blend. Los Poblanos Organic Beard Oil was born!

Los Poblanos combined their signature lavender essential oil with 10 other organic oils to create their beard oil. Each plays an important role in creating the sophisticated and invigorating scent profile: vetivert, cedarwood, sage, lavender, and lemon. It absorbs quickly to nourish the skin and works well for all skin types.

“With over 15 years of experience distilling lavender essential oil on the farm, we really felt that a beard oil that features lavender and a dynamic blend of other oils was missing from the marketplace. In addition to smelling great, it really counters the effects of the hot desert sun and whipping winter wind,” says russet-bearded owner Matthew Rembe.

To shop this product and others in the Los Poblanos apothecary line, visit the Farm Shop on the ranch or online at farmshop.lospoblanos.com.

About Los Poblanos

Los Poblanos is a 25-acre property organic farm and historic inn. Our mission is to preserve the historic Los Poblanos Ranch by cultivating a dynamic business dedicated to sustainable agriculture, hospitality, historic preservation, and community. We grow and distill our own lavender each season. Los Poblanos is committed to offering body care products featuring the most natural ingredients possible. We make products we want to use and share with our family. All of our products are sulfate and paraben free. We never test on animals, and no hipsters were harmed in the making of this product.

###