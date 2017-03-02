This new VWR agreement will benefit our ULT freezer customers and make our freezers more easily accessible", noted Stirling Ultracold CEO Neill Lane. Past News Releases RSS

Stirling Ultracold has announced a new distribution agreement with VWR. VWR (NASDAQ: VWR), headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, is the leading global independent provider of product and service solutions to laboratory and production customers. As part of this agreement, VWR will distribute Stirling’s Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) freezers to North American commercial, academic and non-profit research customers. Stirling Ultracold will continue to be an innovator, delivering world-class sustainable ULT storage solutions with VWR providing local sales representation, support and logistics.

Stirling Ultracold and VWR launched this new agreement at VWR’s Americas Sales Conference in January. This provided Stirling Ultracold the opportunity to engage and train VWR’s Sales organization. VWR’s Sales organization had the chance to view Stirling Ultracold’s new high-efficiency SU780XLE upright freezer, along with the unique Shuttle™ portable ULT solution for remote clinical trials and biologic drug delivery.

“As an important next step in our growth plan, we’re very pleased to offer our freezer line through the world’s leading independent provider of laboratory solutions,” noted Stirling Ultracold CEO Neill Lane. “In addition to expanding our presence in the North American research community, this new VWR agreement will benefit our ULT freezer customers and make our freezers more easily accessible.”

“Stirling provides a unique and premium product to a number of the industries VWR supports,” stated Mark McLoughlin, SVP and President, Americas Lab and Distribution Services for VWR. “Adding these products to our portfolio will provide our customers with a more sustainable cold storage solution that will lower their total cost of ownership.”

About Stirling Ultracold

Manufactured and developed by Global Cooling, Inc. in Athens, OH, Stirling Ultracold’s ultra-low temperature freezer products feature the industry’s first reliable cooling technology, using the free-piston Stirling engine. This innovation has allowed the company to provide a new generation of environmentally-friendly ULT freezers that achieve stable storage conditions over a wide temperature range. Using less than one third the electric power of standard compressor-based ULT freezers, as confirmed by independent, ENERGY STAR® protocol testing, Stirling Ultracold freezers were also the first in the U.S. to use 100 percent natural refrigerants.

In addition to the Model SU780XLE upright and SU105UE undercounter freezers, Stirling Ultracold offers the easily transportable Shuttle™ Model ULT-25NE, which is the only portable ULT solution for remote clinical trials and biologic drug delivery.

To request information about the Stirling Ultracold SU780XLE or Shuttle Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers, call 740-274-7900 or visit the company’s website at http://www.StirlingUltracold.com.