Drummond Group LLC., the trusted leader in interoperability software testing, announces the completion of its ebMS-4Q16 interoperability test event in which five products are Drummond Certified™. Software applications developed by Axway, Cleo, IBM and OpenText GXS, and Oxlo Systems participated in this latest vendor-neutral test event. ebMS 2.0 products are globally utilized in several industries, including automotive, financial services, government, healthcare and retail. This is the 16th year of ebMS 2.0 interoperability testing.

As the messaging layer of the ebXML framework, ebMS 2.0 is an OASIS standard that enables secure and reliable Internet data interchange complementary to emerging Service Oriented Architectures (SOAs). ebXML Messaging (also called TRP - Transport Routing & Packaging) specifically focuses on the means to transmit a document (payload) from one party to another, possibly via intermediaries.

"The Drummond Certified™ program has provided numerous companies innovative ways to test their latest versions of their software applications in a vendor-neutral environment for many years, and continues to fully support the ebMS Messaging standard,” said Aaron Gomez, Director of B2B Certification. “Multiple global industries rely on these effective ebMS standard-based applications to save time and money when exchanging enormous amounts of data via the Internet in a secure and reliable method. We commend these global companies on their commitment to working together and creating software that offer extra benefits for their customers.”

For a complete list of the newly certified ebMS-4Q16 products and additional information, please visit: http://www.drummondgroup.com/b2b-certified-products/certified-products/ebxml

