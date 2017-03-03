Author John Paul Nicholas‘s newly released “Stars At Night” is a lushly illustrated short story praising the beauty and wonder of God’s heavenly creation, the night sky.

“Stars At Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Paul Nicholas is a delightful little story that will teach young readers to know and love some of the wonders of God’s creation in the night sky. Constellations, galaxies and individual stars and planets are brought to life in this gentle book.

“Stars At Night”: a gentle bedtime story about the stars and other wonders in God’s celestial creation. “Stars At Night” is the creation of published author John Paul Nicholas, an alumnus of Golden Gate University and an accomplished writer, poet and playwright.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Paul Nicholas‘s new book presents many of the wonders we see in the night sky with beautiful illustrations and a gentle accompanying text.

Readers can purchase“Stars At Night” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Stars At Night”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

