iWorkGlobal, an industry leader in global employment services, today announced the appointment of Melissa Oliva as senior vice president of client solutions. In this role, Melissa will oversee all operations for the company, guiding the iWorkGlobal team’s efforts to provide an unrivaled premium service experience to clients.

“iWorkGlobal has always been known for our focus on exceptional service,” said Jeff Phelps, chief executive officer of iWorkGlobal. “Melissa’s addition to the team will hone that focus even more. I am very pleased to welcome her to our quickly growing team.”

Melissa has a proven record of successfully overseeing teams specializing in compliance, risk management, and global business services. She brings a wealth of experience and perspective to proactively develop, adapt, and implement new process and services to continue to enhance the iWorkGlobal client experience.

“Joining the iWorkGlobal team appealed to me because of the company’s entrepreneurial spirit,” said Melissa. “I look forward to working with a team that understands the importance of balancing rapid technological innovation with a focus on top-level service to develop industry-leading solutions.”

With the addition of Melissa, iWorkGlobal continues the expansion of both its team and its reach. The company recently launched their MyVista platform to enable clients to obtain a more insightful, connected and holistic view of their global workforce. With rapidly accelerating demand for iWorkGlobal’s services due to an environment of constantly changing global employment rules and regulations, the company continues to lead the industry in connecting employers to the world of opportunity and opportunities throughout the world.

