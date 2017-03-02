Scot Thompson, President & CEO, C&A Industries, Inc.

Scot Thompson, president and CEO of C&A Industries, Inc., a national leader in human capital management, has been named by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) to the Staffing 100, a list of the most influential executives within the North American Staffing market. This is the second consecutive year Thompson has been recognized among the nation’s leaders in the staffing industry, which SIA predicts will reach $145 billion in 2017. C&A is the parent company to staffing and recruitment firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff.

During his 16-year tenure, Thompson has led C&A to unprecedented levels of expansion, including nine-fold organic growth and the launch of eight new business divisions. Aureus Medical Group has risen to 6th largest healthcare staffing firm in the United States and C&A is positioned as the 39th largest staffing firm overall. In 2016, SIA recognized C&A as among the 100 largest staffing firms globally. C&A recorded record revenue in 2016 of more than $400 million and estimates revenue of $420 million in 2017.

Thompson has been instrumental in transforming C&A’s organizational culture, which has been a catalyst for the company’s growth and success. His standards for excellence, continuous improvement, employee and client engagement, and transparency are embraced companywide. He has overseen the development of industry-leading sales training and professional development curriculums for in-house personnel, for which C&A has invested well in excess of $1 million.

Most recently, C&A was named one of the “Best Places to Work in Omaha” for the seventh time in nine years.

ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.

C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.

ABOUT STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS:

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA’s proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem, including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. SIA also provides training and accreditation with its unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.