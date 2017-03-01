Accelerating the timeline of our vision makes this our generation’s problem to solve.

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, has announced a significant acceleration of the company vision statement timeline. The Industrial Scientific vision, which previously stated the goal of eliminating death on the job “in this century,” has been updated to reflect the company’s new goal of doing so by the year 2050.

“Accelerating the timeline of our vision makes this our generation’s problem to solve. We’re inspired by how we’ve seen technology drive safety, and we believe that we’re on the cusp of a massive increase in productivity. These trends should ultimately drive workplace fatalities to zero. We are taking actions to make that outcome a reality as soon as possible,” said Justin McElhattan, president and CEO.

Industrial Scientific recently released the Ventis™ Pro Series, the first line of personal gas monitors that wirelessly communicate with each other and with Radius™ BZ1 area monitors, making workers safer and more connected to their peers. The company has plans to expand its capabilities in safety equipment, technologies, and automation to make its vision attainable.

