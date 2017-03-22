Engel & Völkers Hosted Annual Exchange Event in Miami Beach, FL

“Engel & Völkers Florida is proud to have those members of our Team recognized for their stellar performance in 2016, and hope to continue attract top performers who share our commitment to quality and professionalism in 2017.”

Engel & Völkers, North America converged on Miami Beach for three power packed days of Exchange.

The purpose of the event is to maintain the strength of the Engel & Völkers global network within North America. License Partners, Brokers, Managers and Sales Advisors have the opportunity to step away from their daily activities for a chance to “Exchange,” hence the name. There were exchanges of everything from national market information, industry best practices, social media, joint venture cross selling, marketing opportunities, and introductions of innovative industry technology, to the basics of one on one relational support, which the Engel & Völkers brand intuitively has built into its culture.

“The Engel & Völkers Exchange Event in Miami offers the ideal platform to promote intensive knowledge sharing between our North American license partners and real estate Advisors. Over the course of our strong expansion in North America, we have appointed a number of new license partners and real estate Advisors in the past year. This opportunity to exchange experiences is particularly valuable for those who have only recently joined the Engel & Völkers network. By opening new Shops in popular first and second home markets, our commission revenues in North America rose by 55.3 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year. We are proud of our success to date and will continue in 2017 to look for motivated license partners and real estate Advisors who wish to become part of our global company.” – Sven Odia, CEO Engel & Völkers.

The three-day event, began Monday, March 6th, held at the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach - an iconic and luxury hotel that shares the Engel & Völkers brand standard. Attendees had an agenda chocked full of influential keynote speakers, interactive vendor displays, breakout sessions, and significant recognition of the noteworthy accomplishments of the Top Producing and most charitable, Advisors and Shops.

Those notable speakers that filled guest schedules included Peak Performance Coach, Dan Thurmon, Bestselling Author of The Go-Giver, Bob Burg, Chief Executive Officers of Engel & Völkers North America, Anthony Hitt and Jim Ramsay, President of RealSatisfied, Jeff Turner, Chief Operating Officer at Zillow Group, Amy Bohutinsky, Regional Underwriting Council Mid-Atlantic, North American Title Insurance Company, Mark Heacock and Co-Founder & CEO of Arlo Skye, Mayur Bhatnagar.

Also present were two other divisions of the Engel & Völkers Global Network, Engel & Völkers Aviation, and Engel & Völkers Yachting.

Several of our own talented Advisors and License Partners were recognized for their distinguished achievements.

Ryan Chiodo, of Engel & Völkers Olde Naples, was inducted into the firm’s ultra-exclusive international Private Office network; this designation is granted through a nomination process and selected based on an advisor’s consistent, year-after-year production numbers, market expertise and notably high-quality service. Chiodo is one of a select group of the brand’s advisors worldwide to be awarded with this distinction. Out of more than 8,500 advisors who represent Engel & Völkers in 32 countries worldwide, Chiodo is among only 69 selected to carry the title Private Office Advisor. As a Private Office Advisor, Chiodo gains access to marketing tools and opportunities developed specifically to work with the luxury brand’s high net-worth clients. He is also the preferred contact in his market for international referrals that require specialized levels of service and market expertise.

Private Office Advisors, Carol Sollak and Matt Johnson, of Engel & Völkers Wellington, were recipients of the US Top Producing Advisors Award which is presented to the Engel & Völkers Advisors that achieved top Gross Commissionable Income through the use of the brand’s world-class technology, marketing systems and tools.

In addition to being awarded as a Top Producing Advisor, Sollak also received the Brand Advancement Award, which recognizes consistent best practices in marketing, advertising and social media strategies.

Engel & Völkers Clearwater was one of three Shops to receive the Special Olympics Play Unified Champions Award, which recognizes the top three shops that raised the most funds through corporately sponsored fundraising activities. Special Olympics holds a special place within our company and community, so it’s with great pride that we accept this award and continue to support our community programs that mean so much to us.

“Engel & Völkers Florida is proud to have those members of our Team recognized for their stellar performance in 2016, and hope to continue attract top performers who share our commitment to quality and professionalism in 2017,” said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner, Engel & Völkers Florida.

Engel & Völkers continues to have a strong presence in Florida with twenty-three locations across the state including 30A Beach, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, Key West, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami, Olde Naples, Palm Beach, Sanibel Island, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, Wellington, and Winter Park.

If you or anyone you know is interested in joining or starting a team who conducts business with Competence, Exclusivity and Passion feel free to stop in or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Based in over 700 locations in total, Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. Leasing, sales, consultancy and valuations form the core competences of the staff of around 8,500 employees. The Company is currently operating in 32 countries on four continents. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

# # #

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://florida.evusa.com

For media inquiry, please contact: Linzee Werkmeister

Tel: (239) 348-9000

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)EngelVoelkers(dot)com