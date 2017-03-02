FCA's Collapsible Packaging Receives Patent

Collapsible Utility Box (C.U.B.) If there is a collapsible box in the industry that is easier to use, and can impact savings across the system more quickly and effectively than the C.U.B., I have not seen it.

FCA Packaging announced today that its innovative Collapsible Utility Box (C.U.B.) was approved for patent in Europe. FCA's collapsible packaging is an innovative and money-saving packaging and shipping product that can be used by manufacturers in any vertical from industrial engine parts to agriculture and aerospace assemblies.

Jeff Campagna, Founder of FCA and life-long industrial packaging designer said “The C.U.B. is a unique collapsible box that addresses a market need for custom collapsible technology, but at an affordable price. Our patented collapsible technology can bring significant savings to any supply chain including storage costs, freight costs (both inbound and outbound), and labor savings on set up and take down. It can be reused, is ISPM-15 compliant, is environmentally friendly, and can nearly eliminate a company’s spend on product set up. If there is a collapsible box in the industry that is easier to use, and can impact savings across the system more quickly and effectively than the C.U.B., I have not seen it.”

“Some collapsible boxes exist currently in the market, but none that are as easy to set up and take down as the C.U.B.” said Mike Thompson, VP of FCA’s Packaging Engineering Center. “This box has been designed with ease-of-use in mind, but particularly with the goal of dramatically reducing our customers’ freight costs, distribution costs, labor costs, and system costs . Our boxes have been validated in our ISTA-certified packaging lab to the ASTM-D4169, Truck Assurance Level 1 standard. Any ship loose parts, custom parts, or other applications that can benefit from collapsible storage should consider the C.U.B. for both ease of use and the packaging savings that go straight to the bottom line.”

FCA’s collapsible packaging is pending patent currently in the U.S. as well.

To learn more about the C.U.B. or request a quote for a Collapsible Utility Box call 1-855-FCA-CUB1 or visit http://www.CollapsiblePackaging.com.

About FCA

FCA supplies a broad range of custom, heavy duty, just-in-time industrial packaging products and services to many of the world’s leading OEM’s. FCA’s unique products include custom engineered skids, crates, pallets, boxes and other packaging solutions that protect billions of dollars of valuable customer inventory. FCA supports its packaging products with an array of value added services including design engineering and prototyping, testing, manufacturing, container management and tracking, recycle management and repair/refurbishment.

FCA’s complete solution approach is uniquely tailored to manufacturers with highly-customized packaging requirements. Through design engineering services, just-in-time manufacturing, and ongoing tracking and management services, FCA offers a complete and cost-effective solution for the entire enterprise. For additional information visit http://www.CollapsiblePackaging.com to learn what FCA can do for your company.

FCA: Custom Packaging Solutions. Designed. Built. Managed.