Stratevi Appoints Dr. Josephine Li-McLeod as Chief Strategy Officer

Santa Monica, CA, March 1, 2017 – Stratevi, a boutique firm that partners with healthcare companies to creatively develop and communicate evidence, today announced the appointment of Josephine Li-McLeod, RPh, PhD, to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Li-McLeod will be responsible for helping drive Stratevi growth through product development and business expansion. She will be based in Boston, Massachusetts and reports to Josh Epstein, Chief Executive Officer.

“Stratevi has experienced significant growth since its formation and we are thrilled to add Josephine to our expanding team,” said Dr. Epstein. “Josephine will support the launch of our branded offerings later this year. These are designed to help healthcare companies align on value strategy faster, generate evidence more quickly and communicate value more effectively. She will also establish an East Coast presence for Stratevi to better serve our clients.”

Dr. Li-McLeod added, “Stratevi shares my passion to help people through innovation, whether that be the customers we work with directly or the patients we serve indirectly. I look forward to applying my background, skills and experience to accomplish this goal at Stratevi.”

Dr. Li-McLeod brings over 22 years of healthcare experience to Stratevi. In addition to her experience as a pharmacist, she has held progressive leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, with a focus on Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR). Prior to joining Stratevi, she was the Vice President of Global HEOR & Pricing for Baxalta (the 2015 spin-off of Baxter Healthcare). In that role, she led a vertically-integrated HEOR team and created a Pricing function. During her 12 years at Baxter, she led the HEOR team that supported significant growth in the hemophilia and IVIG businesses, including several major product launches. Prior to Baxter she worked at the US Pharmaceutical Division of Bayer, where she supported the US field team in developing HEOR tools. Josephine has worked in a wide variety of therapeutic areas, including hematology, immunology, neurology, infectious disease, and oncology. She has expertise in strategy development for rare disease, vaccines, cell therapies, and plasma economics.

About Stratevi

Stratevi is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. We create handcrafted strategies and support evidence development and communication. In doing so, we help pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device clients effectively demonstrate that their products address the unmet needs of different healthcare stakeholders in order to ensure access to therapy and optimal health outcomes for patients. To learn more, visit http://www.stratevi.com