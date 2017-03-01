Dr. Hooman Parsi, M.D. Communicating about concerns and decision making is paramount during all phases of treatment to help them cope better with emotional and physical hardship of cancer.

Dr. Parsi is an empathetic doctor who believes in properly communicating with his patients. Dr. Parsi received his medical degree from Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. Shortly after receiving his medical degree, Dr. Parsi held clinical appointments and positions at The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and The National Institutes of Health. After holding his clinical appointments, Dr. Parsi entered an internship at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cinncinati, Ohio. From there, Dr. Parsi completed his residency at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center and underwent his fellowship at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Dr. Parsi is an avid fan of movies and his hobbies include hiking and playing tennis. On his spare time, Dr. Parsi enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Board Certifications:

Diplomate, American Board of Medical Oncology

Diplomate, American Board of Hematology

Diplomate, American Board of Internal Medicine

Professional Membership:

Dr. Parsi is a professional member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Parsi is fluent in Farsi.

Patient Care Philosophy:

Dr. Parsi believes in providing the patients with accurate information about their condition and support them through the decision making process for the course of treatment to accomplish the desired goal. A cancer patient is an individual who requires personal care, not institutionalised assembly line medicine. Good communication between patients with cancer, family, caregivers and the health care team helps improve patients’ wellbeing and quality of life alongside their medical needs. Communicating about concerns and decision making is paramount during all phases of treatment to help them cope better with emotional and physical hardship of cancer.