The Institutes, the leading insurance education provider for the risk management and property-casualty insurance industry, announced that they are developing a full series of educational videos to help insurance professionals prepare for their CPCU® designation exams.

Study aid videos are currently available for students enrolled in CPCU 500—Foundations of Risk Management and Insurance, CPCU 520—Insurance Operations, CPCU 530—Business Law for Insurance Professionals and CPCU 540—Finance and Accounting for Insurance Professionals. Videos for the remaining six courses will be released throughout 2017, for an ultimate total of 10 video study aids.

Development of the full suite of study aid videos follows the successful launch of the CPCU 540 video series in 2016. During a four-month trial period, more than 50 percent of all CPCU 540 exam takers accessed the online videos, and more than 80 percent of those students said they would recommend the videos to others. All CPCU designation videos are free for students enrolled in the CPCU program and are designed to complement the existing online study material.

“We pride ourselves on delivering best-in-class knowledge solutions for insurance professionals looking to expand their expertise, and we continually search for ways to better serve our students by helping them learn more efficiently and effectively,” said Peter L. Miller, CPCU, president and CEO of The Institutes. “We know that different students prefer to learn in different ways. These videos, which are taught by the best instructors in their respective fields, provide yet another way for students to prepare for their CPCU exams and careers for years to come.”

Students enrolled in applicable CPCU courses can access the study aid videos under the “Video Resources” tab in their Institutes account.

For more information about the CPCU designation program, visit The Institutes’ website.

