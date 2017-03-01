Stephen Curry partnered Liberty University students and alumni to raise shoes for the needy in Africa when he visited campus on March 1.

National Basketball League (NBA) superstar Stephen Curry visited Liberty University’s Vines Center on Wednesday to join Liberty students in an effort to collect 20,000 pairs of shoes for the needy in Africa as part of a Kick’n It for a Cause humanitarian partnership. Students were encouraged to bring a new or gently used pair of sneakers to Convocation to be shipped to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The drive was started by alumnus and current graduate student Emmanuel Ntibonera, a native of the DRC, whose family ministry, the Ntibonera Foundation, collects shoes for those who do not have proper footwear and are vulnerable to disease. Ntibonera approached Liberty to help him ship the shoes overseas, which the university agreed to do — and more. Liberty connected him with alumnus Chris “COSeezy” Strachan, the founder of Kick’n It, a lifestyle brand that utilizes pop culture and sneaker fashion to empower community service efforts. Together, they sought to double the 10,000 pairs of shoes already collected. Then the effort got even larger when Curry — a friend of Strachan’s and a Kick’n It advisory board member — joined the cause.

The drive garnered a massive response. Nike, Liberty’s basketball sponsor, donated 500 pairs of shoes and Under Armour sent 1,000 pairs of shoes — 500 the organization donated and another 500 Curry purchased himself. Through Kick’n It, a massive social media campaign was held. Students were asked to make a video showing the shoes they would bring and then challenge three others to do the same. Participants from across the nation, including basketball analyst Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and Black Hollywood Live host Rheina Ale, joined in the challenge. Liberty cinematic arts student Caleb Natalie created a video that was featured in Convocation and won him a chance to meet Curry backstage.

Curry was welcomed to Liberty’s stage by President Jerry Falwell.

“I think he is going to be the next Michael Jordan if he hasn’t already surpassed him,” Falwell said. “Stephen Curry is renowned for his shooting accuracy. He was the first person to be named Most Valuable Player (MVP) by a unanimous vote in NBA history.”

Two-time NBA MVP Curry holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single NBA game (13 on Nov. 7, 2016) and broke the NBA record for most three-pointers made in a regular season three times (272 in 2012-13, 286 in 2014-15, 402 in 2015-16). He won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and returned to the Finals the following season (but did not win the title) after leading his team to a league record 73 wins.

While Wednesday’s Liberty Convocation visit was a first for Curry, his wife, Food Network celebrity chef Ayesha Curry, was a featured guest last November. She joined her husband at Liberty, along with his mother, Sonya, who sat on the stage with him. Curry’s younger brother, Seth Curry — currently of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks — played his first collegiate season at Liberty, where he led all freshmen nationally in points per game and broke the Big South Conference single-season freshman scoring record.

Steph Curry, Sonya Curry, and Strachan sat down for an interview with Flames Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ritchie McKay and Senior Vice President for Spiritual Development David Nasser. Steph Curry shared a little about himself, including his favorite musician (Lecrae), favorite movie (“The Count of Monte Cristo”), favorite cereal (Apple Jacks), and favorite television program — his wife’s Food Network show “Seasoned Life.”

He also encouraged the crowd in their faith.

“It is amazing to be here and to feel the love and the vibe and the passion for Christ that is here,” Curry said. “I commend you guys for creating that kind of environment. Part of that is being confident in your abilities and the platform that God has given you and using that platform to shine the light back to Him. That is the only reason that I feel like I do what I do and I have been blessed with the talents that I have.

“The Lord has blessed me with these talents to do something special. But it is not about me. That is something that I want my career and my life to be a reflection of His love and His grace and mercy. Whether it is winning games, losing games, making shots, missing shots it is all about giving glory to God.”

McKay noted that Strachan was instrumental in recruiting Seth Curry to Liberty while he served as a team manager for the Flames.

Strachan expressed his appreciation for his alma mater and how it shaped him into the man he is today.

“I want to use the things that I am passionate about to put smiles on people’s faces and to bring people together,” he said. In just its first year, Kick’n It has already been involved with three major fundraisers and has held media events in underserved communities across the nation.

Much to the delight of the enthusiastic crowd, Curry stepped onto the hardwood to showcase his shooting ability. He made a three-pointer to add $500 for the cause. Falwell, Ayesha Curry, Strachan, McKay, and even Sonya Curry also took shots to help add to the total.

Students and members of the community packed the Vines Center to not only see the NBA all-star but join the Kick’n It cause. Bins were set up along the concourse of the Vines Center for people to drop off sneakers. Several of the bins were overflowing.

