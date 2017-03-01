Kick off March with Some Dance and Fitness Moves

Get ready for Festive Fridays on March 3rd. Our friends from Tuff Martial Arts will kick off the first Friday of March with a demo class of their best techniques. Join us at the Center Court 6-8 p.m.

There’s a great lineup of entertainers ready to perform this month at “Festive Fridays” at Southland Mall. Just like every Friday, families are invited to experience a memorable time at the mall’s Center Court from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. where performers and artists come together on a weekly basis to offer exciting and engaging performances. From adults to children, everyone will enjoy “Festive Fridays”. Start off your weekend with a little culture!

Below is a list of the events for the month:



March 3rd – Let’s kick off the first Friday of March with Tuff Martial Arts Academy, bring your children and let them be part of a demo class, showcasing the basic moves of the martial arts discipline. Tuff Martial Arts Academy will bring their most talented students to perform a demonstration of their amazing self-defense skills.

March 10th – Classic and romantic, that’s how we can describe the dance performance that Huney Shine Dance Studio has prepared for Festive Fridays, they will present different dance routines that will vary from contemporary to jazz. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy these talented dancers shine on the Center Court stage at Southland Mall!

March 17th – Werk & Twerk on St. Patrick’s Day with Spinderella Fitness, the one and only Elizabeth Rodriguez will bring us a class that focuses on the low body, especially legs and booty. Bring your best green shirt and get ready to move and “werk” off some calories on Friday night.

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info(at)bristolpr.com.

About Southland Mall

Southland Mall, located in South Miami-Dade County, Florida, the densest, most populous county in the southeastern portion of the state of Florida, has over 1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and SW 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12, and is the only enclosed regional mall servicing South Miami-Dade County down to the Florida Keys. Southland houses over 100 specialty stores, including Macy’s, Sears, JC Penney, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Starbucks, a 16-Plex Regal Cinema and diverse Food Court. For more information about Southland Mall, visit mysouthlandmall.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @solandmall, or on Snapchat at southlandmall, ‘Like’ us on Facebook at southlandmallmiami, or call (305) 235-8880.

About Gumberg Asset Management Corp.

Gumberg Asset Management Corp., a diversified real estate retail organization with a tradition of uncompromising integrity and unbeatable performance is the manager of Southland Mall. For further information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.gumberg.com.