Robert La Du, a native of Portland, Oregon, has completed this new book “Her Finest Hour: Shipbuilding in the Portland Area During World War II”: a well-researched homage to the shipyards, to the men and women who rallied to save America in a desperate moment in history.

“This work describes the monumental accomplishments of the shipyards in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington,” La Du described his book. “Working twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, they built and launched thousands of vessels—Liberty ships, Victory ships, tankers and others—to help defeat the Axis powers and preserve the way of life of the free world.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Robert La Du, who earned his PhD from the University of Washington and is now retired after a career in higher education, is no stranger to the labor that was required of shipbuilders. Not only did he grow up in a home overlooking shipyards on the Willamette River, he also contributed to the cause firsthand.

“My father worked at Albina shipyard, my sister worked at Henry Kaiser’s Swan Island shipyard, and I, a high school student, worked nights at Commercial Iron and Steel shipyard,” La Du explained.

