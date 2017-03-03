"The moment I saw Power of the Universe, I was inspired and in awe of how this was actually achieved. Breathtaking!" - Dr. Karen Walch

Acclaimed bronze sculptor, Carolyn Sato, will debut her newest pieces at the 35th Annual La Quinta Arts Festival, taking place March 2-5, 2017. First trained in Japan before establishing herself in Arizona, Sato has been a professional artist for over a decade. Through the years, pieces from her practice, Soul Art by Carolyn, have been recognized by groups like the American Women Artists (AWA), especially her giraffe-themed best-seller, Connecting to Source.

Of Sato's newest pieces on display in La Quinta, perhaps the cornerstone is called Power of the Universe, which takes her creative design style to new heights. The 75-pound bronze spiral defies gravity by resting on a bevy of bronze rays that radiate out from a suspended carnelian gemstone, imported from Madagascar. Getting all of the rays properly aligned presented an interesting challenge for the artisans at Skurja Art Castings of Prescott, AZ. Meanwhile, the unique gradation from red patina to purple to sky blue was expertly achieved by Petersen Creations, also of Prescott, AZ.

Dr. Karen Walch, an Arizona resident and art enthusiast whose portfolio includes several of Sato's pieces, said "The moment I saw Power of the Universe, I was inspired and in awe of how this was actually achieved. Breathtaking!"

Power of the Universe will be featured along with other recent creations, like Tree of Life and Flower of Wisdom, as well as select pieces from her prevailing collection.

Carolyn Sato said, “La Quinta is among my favorite shows each year. The art collectors are passionate and sophisticated. Because I love to stretch and challenge existing bronze norms, it's fun to see how each piece resonates differently with each person.”

Attendees of the festival can easily visit Sato's booth (#939) from March 2-5, 2017. Those unable to attend may experience her work online at http://www.soulartbycarolyn.com.