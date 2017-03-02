Termites Cause $5 Billion in Property Damage - Protect Yourself

“Termites can be difficult to spot with the naked eye, but homeowners should remain vigilant and make every effort to eliminate or reduce moisture around their home to help ward off an infestation.”

Bug Busters and the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) are working to spread public awareness about termites during Termite Awareness Week, March 12-18, 2017. Bug Busters is proud to participate in this annual observance by educating homeowners on ways to make their homes less attractive to termite colonies.

As spring approaches, termites seek out moisture-damaged homes and can quickly chew through wood, flooring and even wallpaper undetected. Once a colony is established, the damage they cause can be quite severe. According to the NPMA, termite infestations cause more than $5 billion in property damage each year — an expense typically not covered by homeowners insurance.

“Termites usually emerge with the arrival of warmer weather in spring,” says Bug Busters Chief Operating Officer Court Parker. “Termites can be difficult to spot with the naked eye, but homeowners should remain vigilant and make every effort to eliminate or reduce moisture around their home to help ward off an infestation.”

Bug Busters offers the following termite prevention tips:



Divert water away from your home's foundation by installing properly functioning downspouts, gutters and splash blocks.

Reduce humidity in crawl spaces with proper ventilation.

Trim vines, hedges and other vegetation to prevent them from blocking vents.

Remove old form boards, grade stakes, tree trunks and roots near a building, as they may attract termites.

Maintain an 18-inch gap between soil and any wood portions of your home.

Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and 5 inches off the ground. Check it for pests before bringing it indoors.

Routinely inspect the foundation of your home for signs of termite damage.

“Homeowners who notice signs of termites or potential termite damage should contact a pest professional who can best determine the extent of the problem and recommend a proper course of action,” added Parker.

For more information on termite protection, please visit bugbustersusa.com. For further details on scheduling an interview with a Bug Busters expert who can share ever more creepy crawly facts and pest-prevention ideas, please contact court(at)bugbustersusa(dot)com or 1-800-210-6262.

Bug Busters has been family owned and operated since 1984 and is committed to providing top-notch residential and commercial pest control services in the Southeast. While offering the most effective pest control services available, Bug Busters is dedicated to doing so with respect for the environment. The company focuses on the control, removal and monitoring of all types of crawling and flying pests including mosquitoes, rodents, bed bugs, termites, spiders and more. Bug Busters stresses the importance of knowing customers personally and offering thorough and tailored service with a vow to excellence in the products and services that it provides.