The Entrepreneur’s Source®, North America’s leading franchise coaching network, celebrated record setting growth in 2016. Due in part to the guidance and support delivered by The Entrepreneur’s Source® Performance Enhancement Center and Regional Developer Team, the franchise added over two dozen new coaches and increased average revenues by more than 50%.

Thomas Holloran, an Arizona-based Regional Developer and Franchise Director for The Entrepreneur’s Source, said last year’s success can be attributed to the strong and focused leadership, teamwork, and continued education found throughout The Entrepreneur’s Source® franchise system.

“Everyone at The Entrepreneur’s Source, including our executive and support teams, team of Regional Developers, and all TES coaches, is committed to helping the entire system grow and prosper,” said Holloran. “Regardless of our role and responsibilities, everyone at The Entrepreneur’s Source® is a coach devoted to helping aspiring entrepreneurs capitalize on the powerful potential of business ownership. And to be a good coach and/or mentor, you must lead by example and commit yourself to the same principals you’re asking of others. I can proudly say our 2016 success can be largely attributed to the fact that everyone at The Entrepreneur’s Source® is completely committed to that fundamental principle.”

This commitment to “practicing what you preach” helped The Entrepreneur’s Source® add 29 new coaches to its thriving network of TES franchise coaches in 2016. This represents system-wide growth of more than 25% as the franchise system grew to 130 coaches from coast-to-coast.

The success was not restricted to franchise development as each existing TES franchise owner was also rewarded for their dedication to the core principals of The Entrepreneur’s Source®. TES franchise coaches saw an average increase in revenues of 53% over the past 24 months. Further, 75% more TES coaches were recognized for hitting six figure incomes at The Entrepreneur’s Source Annual Conference compared to 2015. – signaling an increased demand for franchise coaching support as more and more American workers are searching for the right franchise opportunity that offers higher income potential and greater flexibility than their current career.

With those trends in mind, Boston-based Regional Developer for The Entrepreneur’s Source, Michael Harrington, said he expects the momentum to continue in 2017.

“As Regional Developers, it’s our job to educate aspiring entrepreneurs on the advantages of becoming a TES franchise coach and helping others realize their own dreams of business ownership,” said Harrington. “The appeal of becoming a coach has never been stronger as more and more American workers are searching for franchise opportunities that provide them with an escape hatch from a career that has an expiration date. This means all TES coaches have more opportunity than ever before as they provide each of these disenchanted workers with all-too-critical educational tools that help empower them to make an informed and strategic decision on their entrepreneurial future. I am thrilled to see what the TES franchise family can accomplish in 2017 – a year filled with opportunity and growth for all!”

