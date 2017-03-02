St. Anthony’s Triathlon Announced as 2017 USAT Regional Championship

We have a longtime heritage in the sport, attract athletes from all over the world, and are honored to offer these athletes the opportunity to qualify for the National Championship, while racing on our beautiful St. Petersburg course.

The United States Triathlon Association (USAT) has selected St. Anthony’s Triathlon as a 2017 Regional Championship Race. The 34th annual St. Anthony’s Triathlon will take place on April 30, 2017 with approximately 3,000 athlete participants competing over the course of the weekend.

As a USAT Regional Championship site, registered USAT athletes can qualify from the St. Anthony’s Triathlon to the 2017 Olympic-Distance National Championships in Omaha, Nebraska, on August 12. In order to qualify for the National Championships, competitors must finish in the top 33 percent or top five (whichever is greater) competitors per their respective age groups.

“We are proud to have been selected as a USAT Regional Championship race,” said Susan Daniels, race director for St. Anthony’s Triathlon. “We have a longtime heritage in the sport, attract athletes from all over the world, and are honored to offer these athletes the opportunity to qualify for the National Championship, while racing on our beautiful St. Petersburg course.”

The St. Anthony’s Sports and Fitness Expo will take place from April 28-30, with the kids’ Meek & Mighty Triathlon occurring on April 29, and the main Triathlon, for both Olympic and Sprint distance races, running on April 30. Registration to compete in any of the St. Anthony’s Triathlon events is open and can be found at http://www.SATriathlon.com.

More information about USAT Regional Championship guidelines and rules can be found at: https://www.teamusa.org/usa-triathlon/events/regional-championships

The St. Anthony’s Triathlon attracts professional and amateur competitors from around the world. Professionals will compete for a $56,000 prize purse. The event was recently named one of the top 10 Great Destination Triathlons in the United States by Compete Tri for 2017 and as one of the "5 Bucket-List Olympic Distance Triathlons in North America" by Triathlon Magazine Canada. Known as a destination event, the premier race event attracts a wide range of professional and amateur athletes including Olympic gold medalists, Ironman World Champions, and in some years, celebrities.

For more information about the 2017 races, athletes, health and fitness expo and surrounding activities, visit the St. Anthony’s Triathlon’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/StAnthonysTriathlon.

