February was a big month for the The Entrepreneur's Source®, the nation’s leading alternative career coaching franchise, as the company was featured by three major national business publications – Entrepreneur, Franchising World and Franchising USA. Two leading representatives from The Entrepreneur’s Source, Visionary Founder Terry Powell and Oklahoma City-based TES Franchise Coach Randy Ingargiola, were included in these stories as leading experts in franchising and successful business ownership.

On February 3, 2017, in the days leading up to Super Bowl LI, Powell and The Entrepreneur’s Source® were featured by Entrepreneur’s Tracy Stapp Herold in her article titled “How Houston-Area Franchises Are Getting Super Bowl Ready.” The article highlighted a wide variety of Houston-based franchise owners and their game plans to cash in on the Super Bowl. In his quote, Powell provided analysis on the importance of brand recognition during major events and how it correlates with profits for local franchise owners as tourists flock to town.

"Being comfortable with a familiar franchise brand on a trip away from home takes the unknown out of questions about quality, service, and cleanliness," said Powell.

The hits kept coming for the nation’s leading alternative career coaching franchise when Franchising USA published a full-length “spotlight on service” showcasing The Entrepreneur’s Source® franchise opportunity in a February edition dedicated to service-based franchise brands. In the article, titled “Long Time Business Acts as Jumping Off Point for Many Entrepreneurial Journeys,” Franchising USA’s editorial team described the power of franchise coaching and the reasons why tens of thousands of people have relied on the guidance offered by The Entrepreneur’s Source® on their path to self-discovery and self-sufficiency. Powell said his company’s success hinges on the concept of empowerment – the same guiding principal he’s been using for decades as a career entrepreneur.

"The need for the service is because there is a growing number of the population that keeps reaching out and seeking information, education, awareness, and discovery," said Powell. "Nobody is really providing that to them in a way that allows them to get beyond their fears and concerns about being a business owner and achieving the dream of being self-sufficient.”

As for Ingargiola, Franchising World picked his brain for a February edition article titled “Seeking Professional Advice on Franchise Relations: Franchising’s high-achieving franchisees share views on key topics.” When asked about franchisor support and what he found most beneficial, Ingargiola stated operating one's own business equates to carefully navigating through a minefield at times, but he praised The Entrepreneur's Source® for providing invaluable support to his business.

"Franchising done right creates a win-win partnership that has tremendous synergy and ability to move you towards your personal and business goals," said Ingargiola. "The mission of connecting people to opportunity by helping aspiring entrepreneurs find the franchise that will create that type of synergy with them is also what I find most rewarding in my franchise coaching practice."

