It’s Back: Save 30% Off Caribbean Vacations at Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts' popular 30% off special returns with room-only rates as low as $130 per night.

Divi Resorts is bringing back one of its most popular specials this spring, offering 30% off Caribbean vacations at participating resorts. Vacationers can once again take advantage of discounted rates for an exciting, affordable getaway to some of the most in-demand spring travel locations: Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Room-only rates are available as low as $130 per night, and all-inclusive rates as low as $160 per person per night.* Travel dates range from March 20 through June 20, 2017.**

Special rates are as follows:

On Aruba:

-Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $159 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $214 per person per night

-Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $149 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $195 per person per night

-Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $205 per night

On Barbados:

-Divi Southwinds Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $130 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $160 per person per night

On Bonaire:

-Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino: room-only rates start at $139 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $175 per person per night

On St. Croix:

-Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino: all-inclusive rates start at $148 per person per night

On St. Maarten:

-Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: room-only rates start at $175 per night; all-inclusive rates start at $191 per person per night

Divi Resorts boasts stylish accommodations, friendly service and prime locations among the most picturesque surroundings on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. Many vacationers choose Divi for romantic getaways, indulgent escapes or simply an affordable place for the family to unwind. Kids stay, eat and play for free at Divi Resorts, allowing families to save even more.

Most Divi Resorts are all-suite properties, so guests are able to stretch out. Suites range in size from studios to two-bedrooms, and offer fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and dining areas and private balconies or patios with ocean, pool or garden views. Each resort is also packed with amenities like freshwater pools—some with swim-up bars, as well as numerous on-site restaurants, tennis courts, kids’ activity clubs, water sports centers and indulgent spas.

The spring specials from Divi Resorts can be booked online at http://www.diviresorts.com or by calling 1-800-367-3484.

*All-inclusive rates are based on double occupancy.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is the vacation expert of the Caribbean, with a collection of eight premium resorts spanning the five stunning Caribbean islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten. With both hotel and vacation ownership options, the resorts provide a multitude of vacation pleasures, from relaxing on white sand beaches and indulging in spa services, to embarking on scuba diving adventures and perfecting one’s golf swing. Vacation ownership is available through the Divi Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based product. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com. For more information on the Divi Vacation Club, visit http://www.divivacationclub.com. Use of the Divi Resorts registered brand is licensed.

###